Learning how to craft in Palworld will be pivotal as you navigate its beautiful world. In fact, crafting is one of the first mechanics introduced in Palworld. However, the game doesn't do a good enough job of introducing it. Players might even be frustrated due to how inadequate the tutorial can be sometimes.

However, it is a fairly simple mechanic. This article will teach you how to craft in Palworld.

Here's how to craft in Palworld

Primitive workbench in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld encourages you to gather resources before starting to craft in this game. The first material you will need is wood. Go around the area you've spawned in and punch a few trees to get wood.

After gathering enough wood, you can craft the Primitive workbench. This bench will allow you to craft some fundamental elements, which will go a long way toward enhancing your experience.

To craft a Primitive Workbench, use the build button, which is usually B on a PC or Dpad-Up on an Xbox controller. Now, after getting your workbench, you can start making stone tools, but as the name suggests, you must gather some stones.

With these in hand, you now know how to craft in Palworld. However, there is still a lot to learn.

What else can you craft in Palworld?

A weapons workbench in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

There are different kinds of workbenches in Palworld that will give you access to new crafting recipes. Let's look at the possibilities:

Weapon workbench - This will allow you to craft many weapons like bows, swords, and spears.

Medical workbench - This workbench is a must-have as it allows you to craft different kinds of medicines.

Repair workbench - As the name suggests, interacting with this workbench will allow you to repair things in Palworld, like your tools, weapons, and even your armor.

High-quality workbench - This is used to craft a ton of precious materials like gold and silver.

There are still many possibilities in Palworld, which you must figure out for yourself. You are now equipped to go and claim all the Pals available. Remember that crafting will require you to gather resources, so always look for precious materials that could come in handy later on. For further assistance, here's our list of the best starter Pals in Palworld.