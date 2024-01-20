Players with early access might be curious about how they can repair items in Palworld. During progression, one may notice that the items they crafted have degraded over time. This is due to the gradual use of the items players can create via the crafting menu and station.

Palworld's early access became available on January 19, 2024, and instantly became talk-of-the-town among the Pokemon fanbase. Like the latter, this game features monster-oriented gameplay, an open world, and a role-playing aspect wherein catching and fighting alongside Pals is the core mechanic.

This article will cover how players can build a repair station to help them repair items in Palworld.

How to repair items in Palworld

Players can repair their items in Palworld by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Reach player Level 2 and build a crafting station

Build a crafting station by gathering wood (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Reach Level 2 after starting the game. After gathering 2x wood resources, access the crafting menu, wherein you can build a crafting station and then craft Pal Spheres and some tools that can be used as basic weapons.

On exploring, fighting, and catching Pals in Palword, level up your character and get technology points that can be created to unlock the repair station, which can repair items in Palworld.

Under the Technology tab in the escape menu, use technology points to unlock the repair station.

Step 2) Gather resources for the repair station

Find wood from the trees spread across the vast lands of Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Now, go and explore the open world of Palworld to gather the resources required to craft a repair station to repair items in Palworld. The resources required are

10 wood materials

10 stone materials

These materials can be found in trees and stone ores scattered around generously on the map of Palworld.

Step 3) Crafting repair bench

After crafting a repair station, players can repair items in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To finally build a repair bench, access the crafting menu where the repair station can be found and built using the resources gathered.

After a repair station is built, players can repair items in Palword by interacting with the repair station, where they are given the option to repair weapons, armor, and other materials at the cost of a few basic resources that can be found in the open world.

