Players can catch Pals in Palworld, which became available via early access on January 19, 2024. With open-world role-playing mechanics, this title has caught the attention of the Pokemon fanbase thanks to its similar monster or Pal-oriented gameplay. These entities are a core part of this title.

This article will cover how to catch Pals in Palworld to help gamers explore the lands and fight with new companions.

How to catch Pals in Palworld

To catch Pals in Palworld, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Crafting a Pal Sphere

Players can build a crafting station and then craft Pal Spheres and weapons (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You need to craft a Pal Sphere first since you start with none in their inventory. To make it, you need to first build a crafting station in your base. To build a primitive workbench, you need to find wood in the open world. After obtaining two of this item, you can build a crafting station after accessing the build menu by pressing B (default keybind) on the keyboard.

After that, you can utilize it to craft a Pal Sphere using Paldium, Wood, and Stone.

All of these materials can be found in this title's open world. Some beginner tips you can use to get them are:

Wood can be gathered from trees

Stone can be gathered from rocks

Paldium can be obtained from the blue ore-like rocks. You also have a chance of getting Paldium from normal rocks.

Step 2) Finding Pals to catch in the wild

Finding Pals in the open world just requires a player to go and explore around the map (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

After crafting the Pal Sphere, you can proceed to go out in the wild and look for the Pals you want to catch. You can approach any monster in this game and try to catch it by battling the creature. That said, your level and the level of this Pal will dictate the outcome of the fight very distinctly. This means players will have a harder time catching entities who are higher level than them.

Step 3) Fighting Pals and weakening them

Players must weaken a Pal before trying to catch them by fighting them to lower their health. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You need to fight Pals you want to catch using weapons. You can craft these at your crafting station. Going after them with weapons will allow you to have an easier time weakening them. Then, you can throw Pal Spheres at them by pressing Q (the default keybind for this action on the keyboard).

You need to keep in mind that Pal Spheres are wasted if you fail to hit Pals with them, or if a creature does not get captured after a successful throw.

Step 4) Capturing Pals in Palworld

Players get to know when they can catch Pals in Palworld after they throw Pal Spheres on a Pals. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

When a Pal gets hit with a Pal Sphere, a meter pops up that shows the probability of the player successfully capturing this creature. The way to catch Pals in Palworld is very similar to caputring Pokemon.

The aforementioned meter is speculatively influenced by factors like the rarity of the Pal, its level, and how low the entity's health has to be before the player can throw the Pal Sphere.