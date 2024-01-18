Palworld is the latest survival game to take the internet by storm, thanks to its interesting "Ark: Survival Evolved meets Pokemon" concept. Given the title's strong emphasis on creature-collecting, the gaming community has been comparing it to the popular Pocket Monster franchise.

While the two properties share many similarities, they could not be further apart in practice. Since Palworld is a vastly different experience, being part of the survival genre rather than the RPG category, the game takes a vastly different approach to its namesake creatures than the Pokemon franchise. However, some charming elements cannot help but shine through.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Palworld's biggest similarities to Pokemon

1) Type match-ups

Each Pal in Palworld falls under one or two elemental types. Much like Pokemon, these types have strengths and weaknesses in combat. However, the game's typing system is much less in-depth because most of the combat is centered on the use of abilities and weapons rather than strategic turn-based battles.

Palworld also has fewer types, holding nine compared to the Pokemon franchise's 19 (counting the brand-new Stellar type). Each type in the game only has one weakness. Most types also have just one strength.

However, there are some Pals that host two types, adding another layer of strategy to certain encounters.

2) Creature-collecting

Official imagery for Pocket Pair's game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Similar to the Pokemon franchise, a big part of Palworld's gameplay loop revolves around collecting Pals. However, in the Pocket Monster series, the creatures players catch in reserve simply sit around in a computer waiting to be added to the party. In Pocket Pair's title, these leftover creatures can be used to run facilities at your base, like farms and assembly lines.

Catching Pals is very similar to capturing creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players find various species out in the world and can catch them from the overworld using Pal Spheres instead of Poke Balls (and without having to start a battle). They can also weaken these wild species by attacking them with weapons themselves rather than needing to battle them with Pals of their own.

3) Riding

Recent Pocket Monster games have allowed players to get much closer to their traveling companions by introducing Ride Pokemon rather than the Hidden Machines mechanic of old. In a similar vein, Palworld players can use various Pals to help get around the map. Some Pals can help players get across bodies of water, some can fly, and others can be ridden on land.

However, Palworld comes out ahead in the selection of creatures players have to ride. In the Pokemon franchise, trainers can only ride one or a small list of creatures that they do not even own. Pocket Pair's game allows players to summon their own Pals to ride. Of course, not every Pal can be ridden, but some larger ones can.

Palworld's biggest differences from Pokemon

1) The protagonist

Official imagery for Pocket Pair's game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The player's character is much more important in Palworld than in the Pokemon franchise. In Pocket Pair's game, the protagonist can receive EXP, much like the Pals themselves. Leveling up the protagonist will allow the player to allocate skill points to various stats like attacking power and carrying capacity.

Similarly, the player also has their own health bar. This means that they need to keep not only their Pals in fighting shape but also themselves. Thankfully, healing can be accomplished through eating food, which players should have no trouble finding if they establish a garden at their base.

2) Forced labor

Official imagery for Pocket Pair's game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Unlike the Pokemon franchise, where unused creatures remain dormant in a computer, Palworld puts those freeloaders to work, allowing players to assign jobs to their Pals in reserve. These tasks range from watering plants and working assembly lines to crafting weapons and other items.

Since a large part of the title's gameplay revolves around base-building, these creatures essentially work like NPC workers in games like Fallout 4 and 76. Players will also need to provide resources for their workers, like beds, food, and occasionally medicine.

As players progress through the game, they will be able to assign more Pals to jobs, further increasing the automation of resources.