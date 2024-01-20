5 best Pals for beginners in Palworld

Palworld can sometimes get overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be that way because there are plenty of Pals for beginners in the title. The sheer volume of things going on at once gets a little chaotic, but if you have the right Pals to accompany you on your journey, this adventure becomes a breeze. Another problem that people might face is deciding on the right Pals.

There are so many to choose from, and all the different types and their uses can get a little overwhelming. Don't worry, though, we're here to make your Palworld adventure easier. Today, we list the five best Pals for beginners in Palworld.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are five of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld

1) Chikipi

Chikipi (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Chikipis are perhaps the most commonly found Pals in Palworld. They are weak in a fight but serve as an excellent source of beginner materials in Palworld, and if you're starting on your Palworld journey, it's recommended that you go out and get yourself a Chikipi. They will lay eggs for you while barely consuming any food for themselves.

The best way to utilize them is to make your Chikipis lay eggs; once this is done, kill the original and farm its meat. Now, you can hatch the other egg to get a new Chikipi and repeat the cycle, and you now have an infinite source of meat. This makes Chikipis one of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld.

2) Lamball

Lamball in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Lamballs are excellent for handiwork, transporting, and farming. These usually spawn almost everywhere on the map and are easy to deal with. If you constantly stay on the attack while fighting a Lamball, defeating them becomes an easy task. You can tame one of these and assign them to the ranch, where they occasionally drop wool for you.

Additionally, you can go hunting and kill a ton of these to get both wool and Lamball meat. What makes them one of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld is their ability to build. Having one of these during the early game can make a difference for your base.

3) Cattiva

Cattiva (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Cattivas are cat-like Pals. They are of a neutral temperament and will run away when you approach them. These Pals don't have a lot of HP, and you can easily hack away at them until they are weak enough to capture. Cattivas can build and mine, which makes them one of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld.

That's not all they can do; their partner skill doubles your carrying capacity, which is a huge boost for the early game. Their never-ending utility and ease of capturing make them crucial for people who are just starting in this game. Moreover, they might not be too useful in a fight, but they can serve as an excellent distraction.

4) Foxpark

Foxpark (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Foxpark is one of the first fire-type Pals that you will come across as you journey through the world. They can be a little tricky to capture as they will run away and try to shoot fireballs at you from a distance. The best way to deal with this is to distract them with another Pal and hack away at their HP.

As you start to build and expand your base in Palworld, you will need a lot of Ingots. This is where Foxparks come in. Equipped with kindling, these Pals can easily help you produce Ingots inside your base with the help of a fire furnace.

That's not all they can do, though. Once you're further into the game, pick up the harness ability. Once this is done, you can use Foxpark's partner skill, which turns them into a flamethrower. Their high damage output in battle and their kindling ability make them one of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld.

5) Pengullet

Pengullet (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Pengullets are water-type Pals and are easily among the best Pals for beginners in Palworld. Capturing them is not a challenge at all, as they are pretty easy to defeat. These Pals can be used for watering in your base, they can also do a bunch of other stuff like handiwork, cooling, and transporting.

They are excellent all-rounders and do a ton of damage in battle. Moreover, their partner skill is both hilarious and useful; when activated, your character will equip a rocket launcher, and the projectiles that you will be launching are the Pengullets themselves. This does put them out of commission, but they do a ton of damage beforehand.

This concludes our list of the best Pals for beginners in Palworld. If you're still feeling a little stuck, take a look at our beginner tips for Palworld.