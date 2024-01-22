How to fly on Pals in Palworld

Palworld features an extensive open world where you don't just walk and run, but also fly on Pals. However, to do this, you must first learn how. Flying mounts can be found early on in the game, giving you access to not just the land but also the skies. Having one is bound to make traveling from one point to another not only quicker, but also more adventurous and exciting.
This guide covers everything you must know about to fly on Pals in Palworld.
Steps to fly on Pals in Palworld
To fly on Pals in Palworld, you must follow these steps:
Step 1) Catch a creature that flies. The first of these you encounter in the title is called Nitewing. They can be found at Level 9 to 11 in the airspace between Fort Ruins and Grassy Behemoth Hills.
Step 2) After this, you must forge the Pal Gear, which in the case of the Nitewing is the Nitewing Saddle.
Step 3) Once you have the creature and their associated Gear, you must summon the Pal and press the Ride button. This will set you off on your flying adventure through Palworld's skies.
Note that flying on Pals consumes energy faster than walking. Make sure to give them enough supplements to keep going, otherwise you will fall to the ground if their energy runs out mid-flight. As you can guess, depending on the height you fall from, it may cause severe injury or even death.
All flying Pals to ride in Palworld
1) Astegon
- Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur
- Element/s: Dragon and Dark
2) Beakon
- Partner Skill: Thunderous
- Element/s: Electric
3) Elphidran
- Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon
- Element/s: Dragon
4) Faleris
- Partner Skill: Scorching Predator
- Element/s: Fire
5) Frostallion
- Partner Skill: Ice Steed
- Element/s: Ice
6) Helzephyr
- Partner Skill: Wings of Death
- Element/s: Dark
7) Jetragon
- Partner Skill: Aerial Missile
- Element/s: Dragon
8) Quivern
- Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection
- Element/s: Dragon
9) Nitewing
- Partner Skill: Travel Companion
- Element/s: Neutral
10) Ragnahawk
- Partner Skill: Flame Wing
- Element/s: Fire
11) Shadowbeak
- Partner Skill: Modified DNA
- Element/s: Dark
12) Sukazu
- Partner Skill: Wings of Fire
- Element/s: Fire
13) Sukazu Aqua
- Partner Skill: Wings of Water
- Element/s: Water
You can fly on Pals with any of these critters, but the best companions for your skyward journey are Jetragon, Frostallion, and Astegon. Jetragon is the fastest, Frostalion turns all your attacks into Ice-type, and Astegon helps you gather more ore. Overall, all the big Dragon-type Pals do well when it comes to flying.
