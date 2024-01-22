How to fly on Pals in Palworld

Palworld features an extensive open world where you don't just walk and run, but also fly on Pals. However, to do this, you must first learn how. Flying mounts can be found early on in the game, giving you access to not just the land but also the skies. Having one is bound to make traveling from one point to another not only quicker, but also more adventurous and exciting.

This guide covers everything you must know about to fly on Pals in Palworld.

Steps to fly on Pals in Palworld

Flying on a Nitewing (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

To fly on Pals in Palworld, you must follow these steps:

Step 1) Catch a creature that flies. The first of these you encounter in the title is called Nitewing. They can be found at Level 9 to 11 in the airspace between Fort Ruins and Grassy Behemoth Hills.

Step 2) After this, you must forge the Pal Gear, which in the case of the Nitewing is the Nitewing Saddle.

Step 3) Once you have the creature and their associated Gear, you must summon the Pal and press the Ride button. This will set you off on your flying adventure through Palworld's skies.

Note that flying on Pals consumes energy faster than walking. Make sure to give them enough supplements to keep going, otherwise you will fall to the ground if their energy runs out mid-flight. As you can guess, depending on the height you fall from, it may cause severe injury or even death.

All flying Pals to ride in Palworld

1) Astegon

Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

Black Ankylosaur Element/s: Dragon and Dark

2) Beakon

Partner Skill: Thunderous

Thunderous Element/s: Electric

3) Elphidran

Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon

Amicable Holy Dragon Element/s: Dragon

4) Faleris

Partner Skill: Scorching Predator

Scorching Predator Element/s: Fire

5) Frostallion

Partner Skill: Ice Steed

Ice Steed Element/s: Ice

6) Helzephyr

Partner Skill: Wings of Death

Wings of Death Element/s: Dark

7) Jetragon

Partner Skill: Aerial Missile

Aerial Missile Element/s: Dragon

8) Quivern

Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection

Sky Dragon's Affection Element/s: Dragon

9) Nitewing

Partner Skill: Travel Companion

Travel Companion Element/s: Neutral

10) Ragnahawk

Partner Skill: Flame Wing

Flame Wing Element/s: Fire

11) Shadowbeak

Partner Skill: Modified DNA

Modified DNA Element/s: Dark

12) Sukazu

Partner Skill: Wings of Fire

Wings of Fire Element/s: Fire

13) Sukazu Aqua

Partner Skill: Wings of Water

Wings of Water Element/s: Water

You can fly on Pals with any of these critters, but the best companions for your skyward journey are Jetragon, Frostallion, and Astegon. Jetragon is the fastest, Frostalion turns all your attacks into Ice-type, and Astegon helps you gather more ore. Overall, all the big Dragon-type Pals do well when it comes to flying.

