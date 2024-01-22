5 best Dragon-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Discovering Palworld's best Dragon-type Pals is a coveted goal among players diving into Pocket Pair's latest open-world release. This game has swiftly attracted millions, claiming a prominent spot on Steam's charts as one of the most-played titles since its launch on January 19, 2024.

This article compiles a list of the best Dragon-type Pals in Palworld. These companions will prove invaluable in battles and the base, contributing to your collection and advancing your progress toward completing your Paldeck.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Best Dragon-type Pals in Palworld

1) Jetragon

Jetragon, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon

Jetragon can be found on the volcanic region of the map in the west. It can be located north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport point. Work Suitability: Can be used for Gathering (Level 3)

Can be used for Gathering (Level 3) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aerial Missile

Soaring through the fiery skies of Palworld's Volcanic Archipelago, Jetragon stands as a legendary Dragon-type Pal. Taming this majestic creature grants you a loyal companion armed with powerful fire-based attacks and unparalleled aerial mobility.

Brace for a sizzling ascent to its volcanic nest, equip heat-resistant gear, choose suitable attacks, and get ready to dominate the skies with this legendary Pal as your ally.

2) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Fire

Jormuntide Ignis roams the scorching plains of the Molten Tundra, specifically around the Investigator's Fork free travel point. Look for areas with bubbling lava pools and towering rock formations—Ignis' preferred stomping ground. It can also be hatched from a Dragon Egg. Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 4)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 4) Weakness: Water and Ice

Water and Ice Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

The Molten plains in Palworld tremble as Jormuntide Ignis lets out a fiery roar, a Dragon-type Pal draped in obsidian fur. Prepare for an intense face-off in the Molten Tundra, where its blazing breath and fiery claws will challenge your taming skills.

This is no ordinary hatchling but a legendary force waiting to be forged in an epic battle.

3) Chillet

Chillet, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Ice

Chillet is located in a secluded glade south of the Tower Ruins Teleport Statue. Imagine venturing past the imposing ruins, following the path southward until you reach a verdant clearing. That's Chillet's domain. Work Suitability: Can be used for Gathering (Level 1) and Cooling (Level 1)

Can be used for Gathering (Level 1) and Cooling (Level 1) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

Chillet, the endearing Ice and Dragon-type Pal, captivates with its adorable ice crystal fur and gleaming eyes. However, don't be deceived by the cuteness; beneath that charm lies a formidable foe armed with ice breath and beam attacks.

Taming this icy wonder unlocks a robust companion, adding a touch of frosty elegance to your Palworld team. Brace for a chilly duel, and prepare to welcome a loyal icy Pal to your side.

4) Azurobe

Azurboe, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Water

Azurobe can be found swimming in a lake located North of the Tower Ruins teleport statue. It will be swimming around the shallow area of the lake, but it can also go to the deeper part where only Water-type Pals can go. Work Suitability: Can be used for Watering (Level 3)

Can be used for Watering (Level 3) Weakness: Electric and Ice

Electric and Ice Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

With sleek white and blue scales, piercing blue eyes, and a wingspan casting shadows, this majestic Dragon-type Pal demands respect. Watch out for its Aqua Gun, Bubble Blast, and Dragon Cannon attacks.

Tame this beauty, and you'll gain the exciting ability to ride across the water's surface, enhancing your attacks with potent water-type damage. Despite its peaceful appearance, Azurobe is a formidable force in the wildness of Palworld.

5) Astegon

Astegon, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Dark

Astegon thrives in the dense jungle of the Green Arid Plains. Look for the Ancient Civilization's Ruin's Teleport Statue on your map. Its territory lies nestled deep within the lush vegetation south of this point. Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4) Weakness: Ice and Dragon

Ice and Dragon Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

The Green Arid Plains announces the presence of Astegon, a formidable Dragon-type Pal enveloped in crackling energy. Its sleek black hide pulses with power, adorned with glowing purple markings resembling fallen stars.

Razor-sharp horns protrude from its skull, poised to spark against any challenger daring to confront its dominance. Taming this electrifying beast tests your mettle, but the reward is a loyal companion capable of unleashing devastating lightning storms and surpassing the wind in speed.

For more Palworld articles and guides, check out the following:

