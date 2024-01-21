You have the ability to summon Pals in Palworld and assign them various tasks to simplify your life. The main attraction of Palworld is gathering Pals, and there are many unique creatures to encounter in the wild lands of Palpagos Island. While catching Pals in Palworld can be straightforward, summoning them as and when you need them can be a bit confusing if you aren’t aware of what you should be doing and what buttons you need to press.

Palworld is a unique survival game sprinkled with combat here and there. However, it can get heated at times, and that is when you will need to summon Pals, as they can fight alongside you. Once you have them out on the pitch, you can travel over Palpagos Island with up to five different Pals at your side who can assist you in eliminating any visible threat.

In this article, we will go through the process of summoning Pals in Palworld, including why you would want to do so.

Easiest way to summon Pals in Palworld

Animation of catching a Pal (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Upon catching a Pal, it will instantly be added to your current party (provided your Pal slots are not already full).

On the lower left corner of your screen, there will be an indicator displaying which of your Pals is now selected. By default, you can aim by holding down E or rapidly toss your Pal onto the field by pressing the same button. When it detects that you are in one of your bases, it will follow you around and do one of its skilled tasks automatically.

How to summon Pals in Palworld at your base

You will need to use the Palbox if you want to summon Pals in Palworld to work at your base.

For this, you will need to select a Pal and drop it into the window's bottom box. After coming out from the Palbox, the Pal will automatically do tasks around your empty workbenches and wherever they find themselves fit to work.

How many Pals can you summon at once in Palworld?

Daedream (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

There are certain exceptions to the general rule that you can only have one Pal out at once. As of the writing of this article, the game is in its early access stage, and our research indicates that once you build the Daedream Necklace at the Pal Gear Workbench, you can have many Daedreams following you.

With the help of this vital gear, every Daedream in your group will be able to hover and serve as Dark energy-firing turrets while you fight. This is what makes Daedream one of the best starter Pals in Palworld.

You should make it a habit to summon Pals in Palworld, as one great thing about having them in your group is that they all gain experience points – even if they don't engage in any fighting.

You may quickly level up your Pals by having them sit in your party while you use your stronger Pals to defeat a boss. You can use this technique to gain Experience Points for the weaker Pals in your party.

That is everything you need to know to summon pals in Palworld. It is crucial to have a steady supply of Pal Spheres to catch Pals in this game. You should check our guide covering everything you need to know about crafting Spheres in Palworld.