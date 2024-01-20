If you want to level up faster in Palworld, you must shake off some of the things you remember from games like Pokemon. This is a survival game, so there are bound to be differences between Nintendo’s property and “Pokemon with guns” by Pocket Pair. The strategy we will discuss today is one of the best ways to improve your level in this game, but it will take a little setup first. Once you have the prerequisites, you can level up to your heart’s content.

You’ll need a lot of Pal Spheres if you want this to work, but fortunately, we know exactly how to farm up tons of them with very little work. If you’re diving into the early access for this game and want to speed up your progress, here’s how to level up faster in Palworld.

How can players level up faster in Palworld

The Ranch is the first and most important step (Image via Pocketpair)

Before you can really start to level up faster in Palworld, you need at least Technology level 5. This is required to build virtually anything in this game, such as the Logging Site. However, you must build up your technology level to 5 to build a Ranch. You’ll also want 4 Vixy Pals, which you can find at the Small Settlement.

They are weak to Darkness, so bring a Dark Pal with you to catch these. The reason you want them is because they have the ability “Dig Here!”. They will occasionally dig up useful items for you on the ranch. Among these are the incredibly useful Pal Spheres. It’s essentially a way to farm infinite Pal Spheres without doing much work.

If you have a transporting Pal, they will pick up the items and put them in one of your boxes. The box they put them in appears to be random, but I still recommend having a box near the ranch for part of this technique to level up faster in Palworld.

Catching is so much better than killing (Image via Pocketpair)

In Pokemon, the secret to growing stronger is by defeating wild Pokemon, trainers, and gym leaders in battle. However, the secret to level up faster in Palworld is the opposite: You want to catch as many Pals as possible.

That’s why we want an unlimited supply of Pal Spheres. Whether it’s low-level Pals or something closer to your level, you gain so much more experience for capturing instead of killing. Then, when you catch 10 of a particular Pal, you’ll gain even more exp as a bonus. For this reason, you can really catch just about anything.

If you want to level up faster in Palworld, catch 10 of each Pal. You can start at the lower level ones, mostly due to the exp reward for catching 10 of that type of Pal. You can use your army of Vixy Pals to farm up tons of Spheres, and then turn those into exp by catching everything you come across.

If you’re still new to Palworld, it might be complicated or confusing. However, it’s important to have Pal Spheres, if you want to catch these beasts, and level up faster.