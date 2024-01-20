How to get a Logging Site in Palworld?

On reaching Base Level 6 in Palworld, you can build a Logging Site at your base. The camp's function is to provide Wood. By constructing it, you won’t have to actively chop down trees on the Palpagos island. After installing the structure, you solve the problem of generating resources to a certain degree. The camp operates when you assign a Pal to do the work, but it must be skilled in Logging.

To reach Level 7 from 6, you must build a Logging Site, a Stone Pit, and a Crusher. Each building gives you different materials. Since you need Physical endurance to do the hard work, it’s best to leave tough jobs in Pals’ hands.

How to unlock a Logging Site in Palworld

The Logging Site can be easily unlocked by spending two Palworld Technology Points at Technology (Tab). You can get the Technology Points by leveling up, unlocking fast travel points, and catching more Pals. You can perform any of these activities to meet the unlocking requirement.

In addition, if you want to collect Ancient Technology Points, you can beat world and dungeon bosses. Note that you won’t get these points from the bosses you’ve defeated before.

How to build a Logging Site in Palworld

If you’re already at your base, select the Production Tab and build the unlocked Palworld Logging Site. In contrast, being elsewhere on the island requires you to head back to your base to install the camp. That said, you need the following resources to run the activity:

50 Wood

20 Stone

10 Paldium Fragment

With these resources, your character and the Pals work together to complete the process. It takes less time when your critters lend a hand.

Which Pals can work at a Logging Site

Completing the task allows you to upgrade your base (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc. || ZaFrostPet YT)

Some Pals work at the Logging Site, some at the Stone Pit, and some at the Palworld Crusher. Creatures have unique traits that differentiate them from other critters. A Pal's elemental type and skill are distinct, but a Pal with a different type proficient in logging suits the job. So, it doesn’t matter whether your assigned worker is a Grass- or Neutral-type critter.

You can deploy these Pals:

Lifmunk

Tanzee

Eikthrydeer

Dinossom

As of writing this article, these are the creatures you can put to work at a Logging Camp. Updates will be made when we find the new ones.

