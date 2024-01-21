Having the best Palworld starter Pals is crucial for a good start to your journey in this game. Currently, there are 100 Pals that you can catch in the early access version of this game, but not all are worthy of being called a good catch. Each Pal has a set of strengths and weaknesses that either make them viable or mediocre, much like the creatures in the Pokemon franchise (the community has been referring to Palworld as a Pokemon ripoff).

There are many things that you will need your Pals for – gathering resources and combat are the most important, and in this article, we will run you through the best Palworld starter Pals that you catch in the early stage of the game.

Best Palworld starter Pals that you can catch

Foxparks

Foxparks (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This Pal can be used for the following activities:

It can cook meat

It can smelt ores

It can be used as a flamethrower to fight against other Pals

Foxparks, Paldeck #5, is a Fire-type beast, and it is one of the best Palworld starter Pals that you can catch. It not only helps you complete tasks like cooking and smelting faster but also comes in handy at times when you need to fight other Pals.

Lifmunk

Lifmunk (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This Pal can be used for the following activities:

It can chop trees and harvest wood

It can farm by planting crops

It can become a shoulder-mounted turret

Wood is a vital resource in this game, which makes Lifmunk one of the best Palword starter Pals. Its ability to harvest wood from trees reduces a lot of work for you and you can focus on other important tasks and resources.

It has a unique Partner Skill that lets Lifmunk sit on your shoulder and shoot at enemies with a gun.

Pengullet

Pengullet (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This Pal can be used for the following activities:

It waters crops for you

It is useful for mining Paldium Fragments

It has great base utility

It can be used as a projectile that does a lot of damage once fired from a rocket launcher

Sitting at the tenth position on the Paldeck, Pengullet is one of the cutest starter Pals in the game. This is one of the best Palworld starter Pals, given how useful it is over a wide array of activities.

As mentioned previously, Pengullet can water your crops. So, if you have Lifmunk and Pengullet, the former can plant the crops while the latter waters them.

Furthermore, you can use this monster to mine and gather Paldium Fragments, which is a crucial component needed for crafting Pal Spheres.

Besides being utilitarian, Pengullet can be used in combat where you can fire it from a rocket launcher and do a lot of damage to the enemy targets.

Daedream

Daedream (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Daedream is a Dark-type monster and it is extremely useful in early combat due to the surplus Normal-type Pals in the wild. You can craft a Daedream Necklace (after reaching level 11) using a Pal Gear Workbench.

Using this Necklace, Daedream will be able to use its Partner Skill and trail you to support you in combat. After every attack from your primary Pal, this monster can follow up with a Dark energy blast. This makes Daedream one of the best Palworld starter Pals.

If you want to have the best start in the game using these starter Pals, you should check out the 10 best Palworld tips for beginners.