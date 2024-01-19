Featuring various intriguing creatures known as “Pals,” players setting foot in the game may be curious about how to trade Pals with others in Palworld. Thankfully, developers at Pocket Pair, Inc. have arranged a way to exchange your ever-growing collection of Pals with other players. There are two methods to achieve the same, the instructions for which can be found below.

Read on to learn more about these methods, as well as the several limitations in place.

How to trade Pals with others in Palworld easily

The two methods available for exchanging Pals in-game, as of this writing, are either via the Palbox or directly in multiplayer worlds.

How to trade Pals in Palworld directly via multiplayer

Trading Pals in multiplayer (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

As a prerequisite, readers should ensure that both parties are present in the same multiplayer world. Players set in two separate servers cannot exchange Pals as of now. Additionally, it is also not possible to trade Pals between PC and Xbox servers, as Palworld lacks crossplay support.

Keeping the above limitations in mind, readers can refer to the steps below in order to proceed:

Make sure that both parties are online and in close proximity to each other in-game.

The Pal you wish to trade must be in your current Party. Launch the Party menu and choose the Pal you wish to exchange.

Drop the Pal from your Party (R key on PC).

Accept the pop-up warning to proceed.

Players nearby can now pick up the Pal Sphere containing your Pal.

Have them repeat the steps above if you wish to grab their Pals instead.

As always, make sure to exchange Pals with someone you trust. Take necessary precautions in order to avoid being scammed.

How to trade Pals in Palworld using the Palbox

Using the Palbox (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This is the recommended method to trade Pals with others in Palworld, as it provides a lot more security and privacy during the process - eliminating the interference of third parties. A list of the steps to follow on how to trade Pals can be found detailed below:

As a prerequisite, both parties must be within the same guild before proceeding.

Once both parties are online (and connected to the same world), proceed by equipping your Palbox.

Equip your Pal on the Palbox (F key on PC) via the Palbox Management menu. Drag and drop the Pal into the Palbox.

Quit the Palbox Management and have the other player follow the above steps.

Remember that the player receiving the Pal must make sure to add them to their Party instead.

While more cumbersome, this is an overall safer method.

Keep an eye out for more guides and updates on Palworld from Sportskeeda.