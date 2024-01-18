Does Palworld have crossplay? Co-op and multiplayer explored

Palworld is the latest multiplayer survival game to take the internet by storm. Expanding on the idea of "Pokemon with guns," many players were captivated by the concept the moment it was revealed. With the release being just days away, players are excited to hop into a new survival adventure with their friends.

However, some players with friends across various platforms may be wondering if they will be able to play with all of their friends. Several modern games support crossplay multiplayer, so players may want to know if Palworld will have such a feature. Unfortunately, Palworld will not have crossplay at launch.

Palworld will not have crossplay at launch, but it may be added later

Official artwork for Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The game will be released through both Steam and Xbox, but the lack of crossplay means that players on Xbox will not be able to play with those who purchased the game on Steam. However, there has been talk on the game's official Discord server that crossplay is planned for the future.

In the meantime, players can enjoy playing the game with friends on the same platform. Since the developers' attention will most likely go into gameplay updates and bug fixes, it is unlikely that crossplay will be available within the first three months of Palworld's release. However, it is unclear how crossplay will be handled with those who have obtained the game through Microsoft's PC Game Pass.

Since both the PC and Xbox Game Passes are provided through Microsoft, it would be safe to assume that players on PC that have it through the service will be able to play with Xbox users. However, players who have obtained the game through Game Pass will likely not be able to play with those on Steam despite both being on PC.

How does Palworld's multiplayer work?

Not much is known about Palworld's multiplayer, as the early access release is still a couple of days away. However, gameplay footage shows that the multiplayer will require players to enter an invite code that would have to be given to them by a friend. It is unclear whether multiplayer worlds and singleplayer worlds will be kept separate or if inviting a friend brings them into your current level.

Since the game heavily focuses on cooperative gameplay, there will not be player-versus-player combat. With this in mind, it would be safe to assume this will not be an MMO like Rust or Ark: Survival Evolved. Rather, this will be a game with small, dedicated lobbies of around four players.

With gameplay trailers showcasing high-action gameplay like fighting giant Raid Bosses and flying through the skies with a party of your friends, Palworld has the potential to be one of the best survival games of 2024. However, it will unfortunately be without crossplay for some time after its launch.