You can play Palworld multiplayer with friends, but it can sometimes be buggy. Since the game is still in its early access stage, it still needs a lot of polishing. Pocket Pair Inc. has done quite an impressive job at delivering a wonderful adventure survival in three years. You can play Palworld multiplayer with friends to multiply the fun amidst familiar company.

In this article, we will assess everything about getting started with multiplayer servers in this game.

How to play Palworld multiplayer with friends

Multiplayer settings (Image via Pocketpaire Inc.)

To play Palworld multiplayer with friends, you must host a multiplayer server that your friends can join with the help of an invitation code, or you can join theirs with a code. In private servers, a maximum of four players can play together at any given time.

You can also enjoy the perks of a multiplayer server with your friends by joining a dedicated server that can host up to 32 players instead of four. There are default dedicated servers for players. You can join these or pay for a third-party hosting site and create one that belongs to you.

You will even have access to a bunch of admin commands for Palworld if you own a server. As of writing, dedicated servers are only available for players on Steam.

How to host a multiplayer server in Palworld

When you start a game and create a new world, you must turn on the multiplayer option under “World Settings.” Unlike character creation, this is not an absolute value and can be altered later.

Note that your friends will need an invitation code to join your server. Otherwise, you will not be able to play Palword multiplayer with friends, even if the button is toggled on. You can get the Invite Code from the Option screen.

Things to do in Palworld multiplayer

Dedicated servers are ideal if you want to play Palworld multiplayer with friends (Image via Pocketpair Inc.)

Playing Palworld multiplayer with friends is pretty similar to engaging in a solo session with a few additional perks:

Guilds: When you are in a multiplayer session, you can form a group with your friends. How this works is that you will have to go near your friends and ask them to join your guild or ask them to make you a part of theirs. Once you become a part of the same guild, you can access everything together – access the same bases, workbenches, technology, and even trade Pals.

Once you form a guild, you can trade Pals with your friends. You can also trade other items from your inventory with people in your guild. Crafting: Just like how crafting things takes less time when you help your Pals, the same works while you play with your friends. When more than one person works on something, it takes much less time to complete in this game.

Is there crossplay multiplayer in Palworld?

Unfortunately, crossplay is not supported in the early access version. You can get this game on Steam and through Xbox Game Pass. However, you cannot play Palworld multiplayer with friends if they are not on the same platform as you.

Unfortunately, crossplay is not supported in the early access version. You can get this game on Steam and through Xbox Game Pass. However, you cannot play Palworld multiplayer with friends if they are not on the same platform as you.