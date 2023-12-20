How to get Latios in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Latios is another Legendary from previous generations that you can get in Indigo Disk. The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC brought in new Legendary Pokemon that you will be able to catch, including both Latias and Latios. However, you must meet a few conditions to unlock it as an encounter.

Getting your hands on the returning Legendaries is easier said than done, and it’s not too surprising why many in the community are struggling a fair bit when trying to catch them.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will, therefore, go over how to get Latios in Indigo Disk.

Latios location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will find Latios near a pond in the North Province (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Latios in Indigo Disk, here are a few things you'll need to do,

Completing the story will be the first thing on the cards. You cannot unlock the returning Legendary Pokemon introduced by the DLC without completing the story and reaching post-game. Once the End credits roll out, you will unlock a new NPC called Snacksworth, whom you must find and talk to.

Snacksworth can be found at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. After interacting with him, he will task you with completing some Solo Blueberry Quests. After completing a certain number of missions, he will talk about a Latios sighting and provide you with a Latios Treat.

The Latios Treat is key when it comes to unlocking the encounter. Without obtaining the item, you won't be able to find the legendary Pokemon in the open world. Once you get the item, search for Latias.

You will find the Pokemon in the North Province of Paldea near a small pond. So, from the nearest fast travel point, you can just fly to the destination shown in the image above.

Once you've found Latios, make sure to save the game before you start the encounter. It is a one-time static fight, and you won't get a second chance to catch it if Latios flees or accidentally faints.

Remember to save before starting the Latios encounter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Is Latios in Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

You will, unfortunately, not be able to get your hands on a Shiny Latios in Indigo Disk. The Legendary Pokemon unlocked through Treats from Snacksworth are Shiny Locked, so neither Latios nor Latias comes in a Shiny variant.