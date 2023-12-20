How to get Suicune in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will get Suicune in Indigo Disk only after you have completed the main narrative of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion and gotten your hands on the Suicune Treat from Snacksworth. The Legendary Pokemon is one of the hardest encounters in the game. However, your efforts will be worth it, as it is also considered to be reliable when grinding out the DLC’s post-game content.

Like all the returning Legendaries, Suicune is a static one-time encounter, which means you need to be careful when attempting to catch it lest it flees or accidentally faints.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide goes over some of the things you will need to do to get Suicune in Indigo Mask.

Suicune location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Find Suicune in Indigo Disk to the west of Casseroya Lake fast travel point (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Suicune in Indigo Disk, here are a few things that you will need to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

To get your hand on the Legendary Pokemon, the first thing you must do is complete the DLC story. The Indigo Disk narrative ends with you clearing Area Zero and catching Terapagos, which will then lead to an end credits scene. You will then be placed back in open roam.

Completing the story will also unlock the NPC Snacksworth, whom you will have to meet to unlock the Suicune encounter. He can be found at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. Once you start talking to him, he will task you to complete some Solo Blueberry Quests.

After completing a certain number of these missions, he will reveal a Legendary encounter and provide you with a treat specific to that Pokemon. The Suicune will be one of the Legendaries that get revealed after a particular number of missions are completed, and you will also receive the Suicune Treat as a result.

Once you have the treat, you will need to search for Suicune in Indigo Mask. You will find the Legendary creature on a small land mass in the middle of a water body to the west of Casseroya Lake's fast travel point.

Before you start the Suicune fight, make sure that you save your game, as the Legendary Pokemon is a one-time static encounter. You will be able to reload the game if you accidentally make it faint or if it flees.

Suicune in Indigo Disk is a difficult Pokemon to catch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Is Suicune in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Suicune is shiny-locked in Indigo Disk. You will not be able to capture a shiny variant of the creature no matter how many times you reload. Each of the returning Legendaries that needs a respective treat to unlock is shiny-locked.