How to get Articuno in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC has introduced Legendary Pokemon like Articuno from previous generations. You will be able to get them after completing the main narrative, which forms a good chunk of the post-game content in the expansion.

However, getting an Articuno in Indigo Disk is easier said than done, and apart from completing the DLC, there are a few conditions you will have to meet to catch it, mainly in the form of Blueberry Points (BP) and a Key Item.

Hence, today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you can get Articuno in Indigo Disk.

How to catch Articuno in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Get Articuno Treat from Snacksworth after completing Solo Blueberry Quests (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are a few things that you will need to do to get Articuno in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk:

Complete the main narrative of the DLC by capturing Terapagos. Once the story is over, you will have unlocked the NPC named Snacksworth after the post-credit scene. You will find the character at one of the entrances to Blueberry Academy.

After talking to the NPC, you will learn more about a Legendary encounter, and he will offer to give you an Articuno Treat after you are done with 10 Solo Blueberry Quests. This is the key item you need to catch the Legendary Pokemon in Indigo Disk.

Now to find Articuno, you will need to make your way to the north of Paldea, specifically to the icy mountains. Head to the peak that is located to the west of Montenevera. Use fly to get to the location and scout the area out.

Once you find Articuno, interact with him and start combat. Make sure to save beforehand because catching the Legendary Pokemon is still a lot of trouble, and you will be wasting quite a few of your Pokeballs. However, the efforts are worth it as Articuno is by far one of the more powerful Ice-type Pokemon in the game.

Locate Articuno to the west of Montenevara (image via The Pokemon Company)

To get the rest of the Legendary Pokemon in the Indigo Disk, you will have to follow a similar method of completing Solo Blueberry Quests, talking to Snaksworth for the legendary clues, and then obtaining the respective Treat.