Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Secret Ending explained: What to do with Briar’s Book

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has a secret ending that you will be able to unlock with the help of Briar’s Book. It’s one of the items you will receive after completing the main narrative, allowing you to get your hands on a special ending, which is otherwise locked if you have not met certain conditions.

The special ending will unlock a very important NPC in the game (depending on the version that you are playing the game on), interacting with whom will answer most of the mysteries that you have with the game.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you can unlock the Indigo Disk secret ending by obtaining and using Briar’s Book.

Note: The article will contain spoilers, so if you are looking to get into the story with a fresh pair of eyes, you are advised not to read any further.

How to get Briar’s Book in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Meet Briar in Classroom 1-4 to get her book. (Image via Indigo Disk)

You will obtain Briar’s Book after completing the Indigo Disk DLC. So you will need to catch Terapagos, which will lead to an end credits scene followed by a message from Briar asking you to meet her in Classroom 1-4 of the Blueberry Academy.

Once you meet and interact with Briar, you will obtain Briar’s book, which you will then place in your inventory. Both the item as well as Terapagos are important for unlocking the secret ending of the new expansion.

How to unlock the secret ending of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Once you have Briar’s Book and Terapagos in your party, you will need to make your way to Kitakami’s Crystal Pool and approach the water past the bridge. This will automatically trigger a cutscene where the Terapagos will use its power of space and time to materialize an NPC who is vital to the narrative of Scarlet and Violet.

The NPC you get will depend on the version of the game that you are playing, and by interacting with them you will get to learn more about what is going on in the world and around some secrets of Terrarium and Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk secret ending explained

You can trade Briar's book for a Scarlet or Violet book. (image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

During the cutscene, the materialized NPC will either be Professor Sada (Scarlet) or Professor Turo (Violet). The Professor then goes on to explain what they are studying and how they are researching ways to catch Pokemon that are living in different timelines so they can transport them to their timeline.

Terapagos seems to have shifted the rules of space and time far enough that your encounter with the Professor was made possible.

Before the mist closes in and the Professor has to leave, they ask you if you would like to exchange Briar’s Book with that of the Scarlet or Violet book (depending on your version). If you say yes, then you will receive the respective book from them, and the cutscene will skip to the start screen with the book on the table and instead of the usual rising sun outside, there will now be a setting sun.