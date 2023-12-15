Indigo Disk Post Game Content: What to do after completing main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk Post Game Content largely depends on what you did or did not do in the main story. Some of this content is available in the main story, but you might completely pass it by. Other parts are only available in the post-game. You are not required to complete all this content. If it doesn’t interest you, then by all means, pass it by for what you want to do in-game.

However, there are some very interesting Pokemon that become available once you beat the main story. Indigo Disk Post Game Content is quite interesting and feels longer than the previous DLC did. If you’re curious about what awaits you, then look no further.

Note: This may contain spoilers for late-game/post-game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Indigo Disk Post Game Content awaits players in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unlock features, styles, and content you skipped during the main story

Complete your Blueberry Academy Pokedex

Unlock more Pokemon species

View Secret Postgame Cutscene

Begin hunting returning legendaries

Continue upgrading your League Room/Invite Special Coaches

Unlock Koraidon/Miraidon’s Fly Form

Several of the Indigo Disk Post Game Content options are simply wrapping up content you didn’t complete in the main game. This includes the extra camera options, the Item Printer, Lock On Feature, and the Synchro Machine.

Ideally, you will also want to complete your Pokedex. There are 242 Pokemon found in this DLC, and it’s worth it to go after all of them. Whether you’re hunting legendaries or ordinary Pokemon like Smeargle, there are so many Pokemon you can attain. In particular, you can start unlocking classic starters.

24 Starters can be caught in the wild in the Indigo Disk DLC. (Image via Nintendo)

It’s unlikely that you will farm enough BP to do this in the main story. It’s going to be easier to do this in the Indigo Disk Post Game Content, where there are more Blueberry Quests to complete. After you’ve gone deeper into the League Club upgrades, you’ll receive quests that ask you to Boost the biodiversity of the four biomes. This is expensive - 3,000 BP, to be exact.

However, each one of these upgrades adds starters from the previous generations to the four biomes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk Post Game Content. If you’re a fan of particular starters, like Totodile, Torchic, or Turtwig, you can find them after doing this.

Once you’ve beaten the DLC, you will get an announcement in-game that Briar is looking for you. This unlocks the ability to view a secret cutscene. It also updates the title screen of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will take the book to the Kitakami Region, specifically the Crystal Pool. You’ll encounter one of the professors there and view a secret cutscene.

Several familiar legendaries return and can be captured. (Image via Nintendo)

If starter Pokemon aren’t really your thing, you can begin hunting legendaries instead. After you complete the DLC, you can begin hunting legendaries as a part of the Indigo Disk Post Game Content. Visit Snacksworth at the entrance of Blueberry Academy.

Completing 10 Blueberry Quests will give you a Legendary Snack, and each one attracts a specific legendary. Bring that snack to a specific area in the world, and you’ll encounter that legendary. This includes Pokemon like Rayquaza, Groudon, Suicune, and more.

There are still plenty of upgrades you can likely do to your Club Room, as well as spending BP on the other clubs, via the computer. However, you can also invite Special Coaches through the computer, to hang out in your League Room.

Invite some old rivals and trainers to battle once again. (Image via Nintendo)

If you battle and defeat them, you gain special rewards - and you can even trade with them. The Pokemon they trade with you have a ribbon, are unique, and will also display the coach's name when used in battle. Examples include Larry’s Dudunsparce, Rhyme’s Greavard, Raifort’s Gimmighoul, and many more.

Perhaps the most interesting thing you can do in the Indigo Disk Post Game Content is unlock the power of flight. Head to room 3-2 and chat with Amarys. She will give you the power to fly on Koraidon and Miraidon. While gliding, simply press the L-stick, and you will have the ability to fly.

Finally, once the main story of the DLC is completed, you can begin to unlock the 19th type: Stellar Tera Type. These are shown by the rainbow aura as you explore the Terrarium. In addition, you can farm Stellar Shards, much as you can any other Tera type.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk has a wealth of challenges to overcome, as well as returning fan-favorite Pokemon. If you’re curious about who is coming back, here is a list of all new and returning Pokemon.