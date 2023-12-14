How to catch Smeargle in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Smeargle in Indigo Disk can be found, but it might take a little luck on the player's part. Found in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet editions, this adorable painting Pokemon can be found in a variety of places. He also comes with the unique “Sketch” ability. Whether you’re seeking it to complete your Pokedex or it’s part of a greater strategy in Double Battles, you can find the artist lurking across several biomes.

Unfortunately, Smeargle in Indigo Disk is an elusive Pokemon. A rare spawn, you might miss out on this one for much of your trip to the Blueberry Academy. Here’s everything we know about the Normal-type Pokemon at this time.

Smeargle locations: Where to find Smeargle in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Smeargle can be very hard to find. (Image via Nintendo)

Smeargle in Indigo Disk can be found across all four biomes at Blueberry Academy. Since the area you explore is attached to the school itself, you’ll very quickly have a chance to catch this elusive Normal type.

While it can appear in any of the biomes across the DLC, Smeargle in Indigo Disk appears to show up across the Polar Biome the most. You can see the above image, which displays the range of places the Normal-type can appear in. It’s a very rare spawn, though, so you have to keep a close eye out for it.

However, if you do catch this Pokemon, it could be in a position to unlock some very powerful moves via the Sketch ability. Having a few Smeargles could mean you could set up some frustrating Pokemon for Double Battles.

How to use Smeargle’s Sketch ability?

Smeargle’s Sketch ability is a really interesting power among the hundreds of moves available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It allows the Normal-type Pokemon to copy the last move used in battle permanently. This replaces Sketch forever on that Pokemon. However, there are some caveats to this.

A few moves cannot be learned this way, and a few moves can be learned but cannot be activated:

Chatter

Mirror Move

SLeep Talk

Struggle

Sketch

Shadow Moves of any type

Z-Moves

Hyperspace Fury (only usable if Hoopa Unbound)

Dark Void (only usable if Darkrai)

Smeargle in Indigo Disk can even learn Self Destruct and Explosion - but only if the Pokemon using them has Damp. That passive ability prevents the aforementioned moves from KO-ing the Pokemon in question.

Sketch cannot miss unless the opponent is in an untargetable state: Fly, Dig, etc. It is also not affected by moves such as Protect and Spiky Shield. You can, however, use this to copy most moves that are unique to legendaries, many of which are returning in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Smeargle in Indigo Disk is such an interesting Pokemon. It only has one weakness, but conversely, is completely immune to Ghost-type moves. It’s one of the many returning Pokemon in the Scarlet and Violet titles.