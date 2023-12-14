What are Double Battles? Exploring Indigo Disk battle mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Indigo Disk is bringing back the popular Double Battle mechanic for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Virtually every battle you take part in throughout this DLC is supposed to require two of your team members to go into battle simultaneously. Some newcomers may not be as familiar with this, as it was not used frequently across the base game. However, while you’re a part of Blueberry Academy, every trainer battle will demand this gameplay.

This will make certain moves that were once useless incredibly exciting and offer brand-new strategies to keep in mind. However, along with these strategies and moves also comes danger: You can harm your allies in Indigo Disk Double Battles. This was the case in previous generations, too, but in case you weren’t aware, it’s worth noting.

How do Double Battles work in the Indigo Disk DLC?

If you want to battle Indigo Disk, make sure you have two strong Pokemon at once (Image via Nintendo)

Other than random Pokemon in the wild, like the returning Galarian Slowpoke, Indigo Disk Double Battles will see you dueling against a pair of Pokemon at once. Whichever Pokemon you have in the front of your team will immediately join the battle. If one or more in the front of your party are KOed, the next two will take the field.

In fact, your very first Indigo Disk Double battle will be against one of the Blueberry Academy Elite Four, Lacey. The matchup isn’t difficult and is a solid way to re-introduce the battle type for fans who might not be as familiar.

In Indigo Disk Double Battles, you make decisions for both of your teammates at the same time, and then the battle plays out as usual based on speed, status ailments, and other factors. Therefore, it’s imperative to have a team that boasts various attack types, strengths, and weaknesses.

Be careful about which moves you use in battle (Image via Nintendo)

When you KO a Pocket Monster, the next round, you or your opponent will have the opportunity to summon another one or two, depending on how many were bested. In these battles, certain passive abilities like Frisk, for example, will hit both of your opponent's Pokemon.

AOE attacks can also be far more dangerous in this battle type. Moves like Earthquakes can hit your teammate - unless they have Levitation or something else that prevents damage from being taken. However, to make AOE move a little more balanced, the damage is reduced by 25% if it targets more than one combatant.

Support Pokemon have a chance to shine in this battle type (Image via Nintendo)

This balances the power of these move types a bit - but they’re still a threat, and I still highly recommend using them. Even if it will damage your teammate a bit, if you can defeat one or both of your opponents at once, it’s worth the damage dealt.

Certain moves that were usually useless are suddenly far better. Several moves in the Pokemon movelist are specifically designed for Double Battles. These include:

Heal Pulse

Follow Me

Ally Switch

Helping Hand

Trick Room

Stealth Rock

You also have to consider defensive moves like Protect. It’s arguably one of the best moves for this match type. Through it, you can see what your opponent, whether NPC or Player, has up their sleeves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is now available worldwide. Once you begin, just be aware that most of your battles will require you to have two Pocket Monsters in action at once.