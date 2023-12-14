How to get Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

If you want to find a Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk, it’s not going to be as hard as you think. The popular Pokemon variant is found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC, and it is also possible to evolve it to both the Slowbro and Slowking forms. This latest content update to the popular Nintendo Switch title brings with it a wealth of Pocket Monsters, from regional variants to legendaries. However, if you want this adorable, slow Psychic type, we’ve got you covered.

Depending on how long you spend exploring the new DLC area, the amount of time it takes for you to get a Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk will vary. It’s a popular Pocket Monster, so thankfully, they are plentiful in a particular area.

Where to find Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk?

If you want the slow but adorable Pokemon, here's where you go. (Image via Nintendo)

If you want to find Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk, you need to be in the new region for Blueberry Academy. Once you have access to doing greater exploration, head to the Coastal Plains and then travel to the beach. Among other Pokemon, you will find groups of this returning Psychic type napping around on the beach.

They are around level 64 on average, so anyone who has already completed the base Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have no problems catching Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk. A simple Quick Ball should be enough to immediately catch the lazy Pocket Monster.

According to the image above, the Pokedex shows that there are other places - indicated by yellow blocks - where you can find this Pocket Monster in the Indigo Disk DLC. The easiest place for us was simply heading to the beach.

Where to find Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Indigo Disk?

It's unknown where to find Galarian Slowbro at this time. (Image via Nintendo)

At this time, it’s unknown where the Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking can be found, if at all. Once more information on this subject is revealed, we will come back and update appropriately, so stay tuned. Thankfully, you can at least catch a regular Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk to complete your Indigo Disk Pokedex.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking?

We do know you can evolve into a Galarian Slowking. (Image via Nintendo)

It’s been known for several months that the items required for Slowbro and Slowking evolution for the Galarian variants are in the game’s code. Unfortunately, we do not know at this time where you can find these items, to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke in Indigo Disk.

The Slowpoke isn’t the only returning Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC, but there are also new Pocket Monsters to catch, such as the Druruladon and Archaludon. This DLC content is now available in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for those who have purchased it.