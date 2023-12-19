How to get Zapdos in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get Zapdos in Indigo Disk you will need to meet certain conditions along with completing the main questline of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC by capturing Terapagos. The DLC introduced many Legendaries from the previous generations onto Paldea, and capturing them is one of the many things that you will be able to spend your time doing during the post-game.

That said, catching these Legendaries, especially Zapdos, is easier said than done, and you will have to invest in quite a number of steps before you are able to successfully encounter it.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you will be able to get Zapdos in Indigo Disk DLC.

Zapdos location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Zapdos is located atop the tower in this location (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

To get Zapdos in Indigo Disk, you will need to follow these steps:

Complete the main story of the DLC. This will end with you capturing Terapagos, leading to an end credits scene, and then putting your character back in Paldea.

Once you are in Paldea, you will need to search for Snacksworth. The NPC can be found at the entrance of Blueberry Academy.

You will need to speak to him, and he will task you with completing some Solo BLueberry Quests. After reaching every completion milestone, he will talk to you about a Legendary sighting while providing you with a Treat of that associated Pokemon.

One of the milestones will unlock a Zapdos Treat along with more information on the Legendary. The next step will be to find the Pokemon itself. You can find Zapdos in Paldea right to the south of Los Platos and North of Inlet Grotto.

In the location marked in the image, you will find a tower that you will need to climb or fly to the top of. Here, you will find the Legendary Zapdos in Indigo Disk.

Once you spot it, start the encounter and bring its health down low enough that you will be able to capture it with a Great or Ultra Ball.

Zapdos is difficult to catch (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Is Zapdos in Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

You will not be able to obtain a Shiny Zapdos in Indigo Disk. This is because all Legendary Pokemon in the game that require a Treat as a Key Item to be captured are Shiny Locked. So, no matter how many times you save and reload the Zapdos encounter, you won’t encounter a shiny.