How to get Latias in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Getting Latias in Indigo Disk is not as easy as one would make it out to be. Each Legendary Pokemon from previous generations that was added with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC requires certain conditions to unlock. As these are static one-time fights, you have a minimal window to catch them.

Latias is a Dragon/Psychic Legendary Pokemon that you will get to encounter and catch once you have completed the story of the DLC. But to unlock the encounter, you will need to meet with the NPC called Snacksworth and get your hands on a Latias Treat.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will cover how to get Latias in Indigo Disk.

Latias location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Latias at the Southernmost point of South Province (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

To get Latias in Indigo Disk, this is what you will need to do,

To unlock the Latias encounter, you must complete the main narrative of Indigo Disk. The DLC story will end after you catch Terapagos and complete everything you need in Area Zero. This will begin a cust scene and end credits, followed by placing you in free-roam.

Once the story is over, you will unlock Snacksworth, the NPC you will need to get Latias in Indigo Disk. Snacksworth can be found at the entrance of Blueberry Academy, and you will need to interact with him and start Solo Blueberry Quest.

After completing a set number of quests, one of the Legendary Pokemon information you will eventually get is Latias. It will be followed by the NPC providing you with the Latias Treat, which will unlock the encounter for you.

To find Latias, you must go to area 4 in Paldea and head to the southern point of South Province.

Make sure you save the game before starting the fight, as it’s a static one-time encounter, and you will lose your chance of catching it if it faints or flees.

Make sure to save before the Latias encounter (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Is Latias In Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

Yes, Shiny Latias is locked in Indigo Disk. No matter how many times you reload the encounter, you will not get a Shiny variant. This is because all the new Legendaries that came with the expansion require a specific treat to unlock.

