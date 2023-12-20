How to get Raikou in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few steps you must follow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you are looking to get Raikou in Indigo Disk. The Electric-type creature is one of the many Legendary Pocket Monsters that have made their way to the games with the expansion. You will be able to catch it once you have completed the main narrative of the DLC.

Apart from completing the story, you must also acquire a key item to unlock Raikou and be able to encounter or capture it. Getting your hands on the Electric Legendary creature is easier said than done, as it’s a one-time static encounter. You will miss your chance forever if the Pocket Monster faints or flees.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide goes over how you can get Raikou in Indigo Disk.

Raikou location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Raikou in the Indigo Disk to the east of Icerend Shrine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Raikou in Indigo Disk, here is what you need to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Complete the main narrative of the Indigo Disk DLC. The story will end once you clear Area Zero and capture Terapagos. This will kick off the end credits scene and place you in open-world exploration mode while also unlocking a very important NPC.

The NPC is called Snacksworth and is located at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. When you interact with him, he will ask you to complete a few Solo Blueberry Quest and in return, he will provide information on a Legendary sighting as well as a treat for that respective Pokemon.

Raikou is one of the Legendary mentions that you will find after completing a few of these quests. After telling you about the encounter, Snacksworth will also provide you with a Raikou Treat. This is the key item that you need for the encounter.

Once you have the treat, you must find Raikou to the east of Icerend Shrine. Look for a small pool of water, and Raikou will be located atop one of the rock formations.

Make sure to save before the encounter, as the Electric Legendary is a static one-time encounter, and you don’t want it to be slipping through. Reload your save every time it faints or flees.

Make sure to save before the Raikou encounter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Is Raikou in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Raikou in Indigo Disk, much like the other Legendary Pokemon that require a Treat, is shiny-locked. You will not be able to get a shiny version of the creature no matter how many times you reload the encounter.