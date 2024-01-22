You can give jobs to Pals in Palworld besides making them fight for you against enemy Pals and humans. Most of the jobs in this game are currently associated with your base. Tasks range from planting and harvesting crops to generating electricity for power.

If you are new to the game, you might be confused about when to give jobs to Pals in Palworld. In the early stages, the game might hold your hand and teach you to do simple things like catching Pals with Spheres. However, you won’t find a tutorial that teaches you to give jobs to Pals in Palworld.

This article will guide you through the process of assigning jobs to Pals in the game.

How to give jobs to Pals in Palworld

Press F to give jobs to Pals in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Pals at your base will usually run off to a station and start performing tasks that they feel fit them best. However, that might not be what you want to happen. You will have to give jobs to Pals in Palworld and make them stick to it.

If you want to assign a particular Pal to a job of your choice, you will have to pick it up and throw it at the workstation. This is similar to what you would have to do to breed two Pals in this game.

Press the F key on your keyboard to pick up the Pal, carry it over to the station you want it to work at, and press the same key again to throw it at the station.

This feels gimmicky, and with future updates, we can expect Pocket Pair to come up with something more polished and efficient when it comes to assigning jobs to Pals in this game.

How to make Pals stick to their jobs in Palworld

You can try the following things to give jobs to Pals in Palworld and make them stick to it:

Pick them up and throw them at the designated workstation. This should prevent them from running away from the task at hand.

If the previous method does not work, you can use Pals with one skill in the skill tree. This way, you will not confuse the Pal AI. Thus, the creature will stick to the job at hand.

You can use your partner Pal to do a certain task. As long as the creature is your partner, it will perform the task you assign to it.

List of all available jobs for Pals and their suitable types in Palworld

Pals doing tasks (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

There are a wide array of jobs for your Pals in this game. You can assign the following jobs to Pals in this game:

Handiwork: Pals with arms can engage in handiwork. They can help with tasks at the crafting station.

Pals with arms can engage in handiwork. They can help with tasks at the crafting station. Kindling: Only Fire-type Pals can engage in kindling. Smelting and cooking are tasks that come under kindling.

Only Fire-type Pals can engage in kindling. Smelting and cooking are tasks that come under kindling. Lumbering: Grass-type Pals and those with horns can participate in this task.

Grass-type Pals and those with horns can participate in this task. Planting: It is usually Grass-type creatures that can plant crops for you.

It is usually Grass-type creatures that can plant crops for you. Mining: Pals can mine for ores and stones in Stone Pits at your base.

Pals can mine for ores and stones in Stone Pits at your base. Gathering: Usually, Pals with hands can help harvest crops.

Usually, Pals with hands can help harvest crops. Farming: Pals that can access the Ranch can help you with farming – produce milk, wool, and more.

Pals that can access the Ranch can help you with farming – produce milk, wool, and more. Cooling: Frost or Ice-type Pals can help you cool things if needed. You can use these Pals to preserve your food and keep them fresh for longer.

Frost or Ice-type Pals can help you cool things if needed. You can use these Pals to preserve your food and keep them fresh for longer. Watering: Most Water-type Pals will have the skill to water crops harvested by the others. These creatures can also power technology like the Crusher.

Most Water-type Pals will have the skill to water crops harvested by the others. These creatures can also power technology like the Crusher. Medicine production: Grass-type Pals can help you produce medicines like sprains and colds at the Medicine Station. However, you cannot produce healing items in this station.

Grass-type Pals can help you produce medicines like sprains and colds at the Medicine Station. However, you cannot produce healing items in this station. Transporting: These Pals can help you transport goods to designated storage units.

These Pals can help you transport goods to designated storage units. Electricity generation: Only Electric-type beasts can do the task of generating electricity in Palworld.

That's everything you need to know to give jobs to Pals in Palworld. To make Pals do certain jobs, you will have to catch a few at first. You can read our guide on how to craft Pal Spheres to catch these creatures.