B2K (Born2Kill) vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers (Amitbhai) and B2K (Born2Kill) are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators. Amitbhai plays in the Indian region while B2K plays in the Middle East region.

In this article, we compare the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

Born2Kill’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7420 squad games and has won 1378 of them, with a win rate of 18.57%. With over 43046 kills, he has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 7.12.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has featured in 2212 games and has secured 383 wins, maintaining a win rate of 17.31%. He has also racked up 8877 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.85.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 1371 matches and has won 168 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.25%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.69 and has secured 4445 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has appeared in 1380 games and has won 170 of them, with a win rate of 12.31%. He has secured 7693 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.36.

The YouTuber has played 132 games in the duo mode and has gotten the better of his opponents in 16 matches, making his win rate 12.12%. In the process, he has killed 880 enemies at a K/D ratio of 7.59.

In the solo mode, B2K has played 27 games and has won 3, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has a total of 128 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and his in-game name is AMITBHAI.

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has played 6803 squad matches and has 1966 victories, with a win rate of 28.89%. He has racked up 17647 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.65.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 3667 matches and has triumphed in 662 games, which makes his win rate 18.05%. He has 9427 kills against his name and a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Amitbhai also has 244 Booyahs from 2984 solo matches, which makes his win rate 8.17%. He has 6455 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has taken part in 230 squad games and has emerged victorious in 31 of them, with a win rate of 13.47%. He has also registered 586 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94.

He has also played 96 duo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, with a win rate of 12.5%. He has killed 340 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

The famous content creator has also played 78 solo matches and has won 12 games. He has 230 kills to his name in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.48 as well as a win rate of 15.38%.

Comparison

Since both players play in different regions, comparing the Free Fire stats directly is quite tricky. However, if we ignore that aspect, B2K has a better lifetime K/D ratio in all three modes. He also has a better win rate in the solo mode. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a much better win rate in the solo and duo modes.

In the ranked stats, Amitbhai has a better win rate in all the three modes while B2K takes the lead in terms of K/D ratio.

