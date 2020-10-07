LOUD MOB’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Marcos Dias, who is popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name LOUD MOB, is a renowned YouTuber from Brazil. He is also an influencer for a Brazilian esports organisation called LOUDGG and frequently posts content on Garena Free Fire.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

LOUD MOB’s Free Fire ID number

LOUD MOB’s Free Fire ID number is 165669678, and his present IGN is LOUD MOBNtJ. He is also a part of the LOUDGG guild.

LOUD MOB’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

LOUD MOB has played a total of 7335 squad games and has gotten the better of his opponents in 2015 matches, making his win rate 27.47%. He has 21784 kills to his name at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.10.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 88 Booyahs from 748 matches, translating to a win rate of 11.76%. He has secured 1981 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.

LOUD MOB has played 1492 solo matches and has registered 112 victories, killing 3982 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LOUD MOB has played 18 squad games and has won 3 of them. He has secured 43 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.87.

He has also played 4 solo matches but is yet to win a game in this mode. LOUD MOB has 9 kills in the ranked solo games.

LOUD MOB’s YouTube Channel

LOUD MOB started his YouTube journey in February 2019 and has since uploaded 346 videos. He has more than 118 million combined views on his videos so far.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD MOB’s social media accounts

Marcos Dias is quite active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile. He also streams on Nimo TV. Click here to visit his Nimo TV profile.

