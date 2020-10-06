M8N's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

M8N is a popular Free Fire content creator from Egypt. He posts montages on his YouTube channel, which is liked by Free Fire players from around the world. The streamer has amassed more than 4.86 million subscribers, of which 250k have come over the last 30 days!

In this article, we look at his in-game details.

M8N's Free Fire ID number

M8N's Free Fire ID number is 608823917.

M8N's stats

All-time stats

M8N has 1475 Booyahs from 11728 squad games, which translates to a win ratio of 12.57%. He has notched up 36878 kills, maintaining an amazing K/D ratio of 3.60.

Coming to the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 2937 games, winning 749 for a win percentage of 25.50%. He has secured 11571 kills at a sublime K/D ratio of 5.29.

He has also played 1245 solo games and clinched 210 games, racking up more than 4000 kills at an equally impressive K/D ratio of 3.88.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 17, M8N has played 752 squad games and has 26 victories. He has accumulated 1640 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.26.

The YouTuber has also played 49 duo games and triumphed on 17 occasions, which returns a win rate of 34.69%. He has killed 149 foes and maintained an excellent K/D ratio of 4.66.

Apart from this, M8N has also played seven solo games, winning three. In this mode, he has killed 24 foes for a notable K/D ratio of 6.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing this article. The numbers will change as the user plays more matches)

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on M8N's channel was posted in August 2018. He has uploaded a total of 274 videos and garnered over 311 million views combined in total, 15 million of which have come in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His device

He uses iPhone 11 to play the game.

His social media

M8N is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile. He posts clips of his gameplay there.

