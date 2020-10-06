Raistar vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Born2Kill are two of the most prominent figures in the global Free Fire community. The former is a player from the Indian region, while B2K plays in the Middle East region.

Both have extensive fan followings courtesy to their in-game skills and mind-blowing stats. In this article, we compare their Free Fire stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID number is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Gyan Gaming

The famous YouTuber, till date, has taken part in 14264 squad matches and got better of his foes in 2550 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.87%. He has 48636 kills to his name at a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.15.

Raistar has played 4446 duo matches and has 705 wins, having a win rate of 15.85%. In the process, he has notched up 14297 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.82.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 3474 matches and triumphed in 401, translating to a win percentage of 11.54%. He has 10655 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Raistar

In the ongoing Ranked Season 17, Raistar has 26 Booyahs from 246 squad matches, which equates to a win percentage of 10.56%. He has 604 kills in this mode, with a good K/D ratio of 2.75.

He has played 12 duo games but is yet to win a single match, with 10 kills. The content creator has also played 22 solo matches, having one victory and killing 45 foes at a reasonable K/D ratio of 2.14.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID number of B2K is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats

Till date, B2K has 7386 games to his name and has triumphed in 1375 matches, maintaining a win ratio of 18.61%. He has amassed 42854 kills at an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 7.13.

Born2Kill has played 2209 duo matches and emerged victorious in 381 of them, which makes his win rate 17.24%. He has acquired 8817 frags at a splendid K/D ratio of 4.82.

The famous YouTuber has 168 Booyahs from 1371 matches, translating to a win rate of 12.25%, in the process killing 4445 foes at a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for B2K

In the current season, the content creator has played 1346 squad games and clinched 167 for a win rate of 12.40%. He has maintained a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 6.36, thanks to 7501 frags.

In the duo mode, he has taken part in 129 matches and secured 14 wins, having a win percentage of 10.85 and racking up 820 kills at an equally impressive K/D ratio of 7.13.

Born2Kill has also played 27 solo games and has three wins, equating to a win ratio of 11.11%. He has accumulated 128 kills at an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.33.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing this article. The numbers will change as both players play more matches)

Comparison

Comparing the stats of both players is quite difficult, since they play on different servers. However, when we compare the raw numbers, B2K is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all the modes with respect to lifetime stats.

However, Raistar is just marginally behind in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in the solo mode. In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has better stats in all modes.

