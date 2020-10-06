Free Fire Faded Wheel event: Champion Boxer Plasma gun, Lush Clubber bundle up for grabs

Garena Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royal game that features a plethora of events to keep the game fresh and provide players with an opportunity to avail several in-game items. The developers have now added the Faded Wheel event, where the Lush Clubber bundle and Champion Boxer Plasma gun are up for grabs.

Faded Wheel even in Free Fire: Gun, bundle available

The Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

In this new event, players will have to spend diamonds to claim rewards, with the Lush Clubber bundle and Champion Boxer Plasma gun as the grand prizes. The event began today, i.e., 6th October 2020, and will end on 12th October 2020.

There are a total of 10 prizes, including the two grand prizes; users will have to start by removing the two rewards which they don't want to win. After picking them out, they can draw one reward at a time, depending on their luck.

The prizes won will not be repeated, hence increasing the overall chances of winning these grand prizes.

However, the cost of subsequent draws will increase, and players will have to shell out more diamonds for every reward.

The cost to draw the rewards is as follows — 19, 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, 599 diamonds, respectively. So, players will surely win both the grand prizes for 1069 diamonds or less, which is a win-win situation for those looking to get these in-game items.

Yesterday, the developers added the Plinko 2.0 event, which will provide gamers with the Flaming Fist skin as the Grand Prize. The cost of dropping one ball in this event is 20 diamonds, while a set of five costs 90 diamonds.

