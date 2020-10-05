Flaming Fist in Free Fire: All you need to know about the in-game skin

Garena Free Fire has an extensive collection of gun skins, outfits, and more. These items make the game even more visually appealing, and as a result, most players crave these items. And the developers recently added a new Flaming Fist skin in this game.

In this article, we provide all the details about this cosmetic in Free Fire.

Everything known about the Flaming Fist skin in Free Fire

Flaming Fist in Free Fire

The developer teased the first fist skin — Flaming Fist — in Free Fire with a video on its social media handles last week. These posts created a lot of hype among players, and has kept them buzzing about this cosmetics' arrival in-game.

This skin has finally been added in Free Fire today, and gamers can obtain it from the Plinko 2.0 event, which started today and will continue till 11th October.

It is crucial to note that the Flaming Fist is a cosmetic item, and does not possess any unique attributes.

How to obtain the Flaming Fist skin in Garena Free Fire

Plinko Event

As mentioned earlier, this skin, for now, can only be availed from the Plinko 2.0 event. In this event, there are three types of prizes that can be won — Basic, Premium, and Grand. Players will also receive special bonus rewards for dropping a specific number of balls.

Users will receive the Flaming Fist skin as the grand reward. Apart from this, there are several other rewards.

They will have to select one starting point to drop the ball from the seven available points. The reward/prize which they receive will depend on their fortune.

This event requires gamers to spend diamonds to buy these balls. The cost of one ball is 20 diamonds, while five of them cost 90 diamonds.

