Raistar vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Sudip Sarkar are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India. The two players are admired within the community for their excellent skills in Garena's battle royale game. Both players have a massive fan base and boast millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we will compare the stats of both the players in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number is 12022250.

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has played 14261 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2549 of them, which makes his win rate 17.87%. He has racked up 48630 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 705 Booyahs from 4444 matches, making his win rate 15.86%. He has killed 14293 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

The famous YouTuber has also featured in 3473 solo games and has 401 wins, translating to a win rate of 11.55%. He has more than 16550 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked Stats

Raistar has played 243 squad matches in Ranked Season 17 and has won on 25 occasions, making his win rate 10.28%. He has killed 598 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.74 in this mode.

He has played 12 duo matches but he is yet to win a single game. He has 10 kills in this mode.

Raistar has also taken part in 22 solo matches and has a single victory, boasting 45 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played a total of 277108 games and has triumphed in 8464 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.54%. He has registered 104395 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.42.

The content creator also appeared in 1236 duo games, winning 155, with a win rate of 12.54%. He has maintained a reasonable K/D ratio of 2.89 and has over 3129 kills.

In the solo mode, he has won 111 games out of 1212 and has a win rate of 9.15%. He has accumulated 2983 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.71

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 734 matches in the squad mode and has won 134, making his win rate 18.25%. He has amassed 2846 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.74.

He has also played 73 duo matches and has 6 victories, killing 229 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Raistar has played 28 solo matches and is yet to win a single game in this mode. He has a K/D ratio of 2.11 and has 59 kills to his name in this mode.

Comparison

In the ongoing Ranked Season, Sudip Sarkar has better K/D ratio and win rate in the squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Raistar has marginally superior K/D ratio and a better win rate in the ranked solo mode.

When it comes to the lifetime stats, Raistar is way ahead in terms of K/D ratio and stats in the solo and modes. Meanwhile, Sudip Sarkar is ahead on both the fronts in the squad mode.

