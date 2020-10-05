Free Fire: 30 stylish pet names in October 2020

Pets are one of the features that separate Garena Free Fire from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. These pets have unique skills which give players an advantage in a match. The game has over 10 pets which can be obtained through various means.

Players generally name their pets when they first purchase them. Their names can be changed later at the cost of 200 diamonds.

Many players are often on the lookout for unique and stylish names for their pets in Garena Free Fire. In this article, we have compiled a list of 30 stylish names that you can use for your pets in the quick-paced battle royale game.

30 unique names for your Free Fire pet in October 2020

#1 ĶÎŁĽĒŘ

#2 ꧁KING꧂

#3 ɢʀɪғғɪɴ

#4 ★Gameover★

#5 Ř€ΔƤ€Ř

#6 卩ㄩ卩

#7 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ╰⁔╯

#8 †ђûǥ

#9 ᐯᑌᒪ丅ᑌᖇᗴ

#10 ᖇᙍᗅᕿᙍᖇ

#11 Ƚ︎ÙçҜყ

#12 M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷

#13 🅟🅐🅝🅣🅗🅔🅡

#14 FΞДЯLΞSS

#15 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠

#16 L҉i҉g҉h҉t҉

#17 Αpєх

#18 尺ØㄈҚ

#19 ΛQЦΛ

#20 𝕽𝖆𝖕𝖎𝖉

#21 ΓФЯID

#22 ƔȋȻŤǾŕ

#23 DУИДMIΓΞ

#24 ΛЛㄈɪƐЛŤ

#25 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖊

#26 ム尺ﾑり乇

#27 Badboy

#28 H4k3r

#29 🅿🆄🅻🆂🅴

#30 ꧁wolf꧂

How to change the name of your pet in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change the name of your pet in Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: Click on the ‘Pets’ option present on the left side of the main screen.

Step 2: Choose the pet that you want to rename.

Step 3: Click on the rename icon present beside the name of the pet.

Step 4: A pop-up appears, prompting you to enter the new name.

Step 5: After entering the name of your choice, click on the button below the text field. The name of your pet will be changed.

