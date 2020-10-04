Free Fire: 50 stylish names with symbols in October 2020

Many Garena Free Fire players prefer cool and stylish in-game names, which are made up of symbols and distinct fonts, to stand out from the rest of the players in the game. Since unique symbols and fonts aren't available on a regular keyboard, however, they have to use specific websites and tools to generate them.

In this article, we have compiled a list of 50 stylish names- with symbols- which you can use in Garena Free Fire.

50 stylish names with symbols that you can use in Free Fire in October 2020

#1 pHØeNîx

#2 ĐEAĐ彡

#3 彡TØXIC彡

#4 BoT▄︻┻═┳一

#5 Aʅρԋα

#6 ꧁𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖓꧂

#7 シҜILLΣR

#8 『ZΞ℞Ø』

#9 ZΞUS✴

#10 ꧁₦Iℊ𝓀𝓽꧂

#11 ₣ØɌ€Ɇ

#12 尺av乂

#12 ༺N O V Λ༻

#13 ༒₦Ї₦ℑ₳༒

#14 ♔ KING♔

#15 ṖṙḕḊÄṮṏṙ

#16 〆DeadShot〆

#17 ℭяα𝕫Ÿ

#18 SHI€LD

#19 [₣ł₲Ⱨ₮ɆⱤ]

#20 Vɨʀմ₷』

#21 𝕯αяκ 么

#22⎝⎝ թօísօղ ⎠⎠

#23 ₴₮ØⱤ₥

#24 彡Noo乃||

#25 🅼🅰🅵🅸🅰

#26 BLØØD

#27 BŁΛCKŠTØŔM.

#28 L0g∆π

#29 AP3乂

#30 尺ムGE๛

#31 ☣️CauTioN☣️

#32 ᏉᎥᎮ★︎

#33 彡★☠️Derank☠️★彡

#34 Aim︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤──God

#35 Fʋʀƴ

#36 ®AgE

#37 乡✧BL@DE✧⎠⎠

#38 $lA¥£®

#39『ΔURAΔ』

#40 •Leͥgeͣnͫd•

#41 WE卂¶0N

#42 รкułł々

#43ツ$howm@n

#44 ✯ⓛⓤⓒⓚⓨ✯

#45 ★ᏢᏞᎪᎶuᎬ★

#46 DØØM

#47 HᎩᎮᏋᏒ

#48 WΔR

#49 𒆜H3ADSH0T𒆜

#50 FEAR乡

How to change your name in Free Fire

You can follow the steps given below to change your name in Garena Free Fire. It is important to note that the name change will cost you 390 diamonds.

Step 1: Copy the name of your choice from the list above, open Free Fire, and click on the profile banner located on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Click on the yellow icon present below your IGN.

A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new name.

Paste the name in the text field and click on the button below it. Your IGN will be changed.

