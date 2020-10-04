LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Victor Augusto, popularly known by his YouTube channel name and in-game alias LOUD Coringa, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Brazil. He is an influencer for LOUD GG, a popular esports organisation.

In this article, we will discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID number

The Free Fire ID number of LOUD Coring is 370252571, and his in-game name is LOUD CORINGA. He is also a part of the famous LOUDGG guild.

LOUD Coringa’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Loud Coringa has played 5844 matches in the squad mode and has won on 1451 occasions, making his win rate 24.82%. He has 15186 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.46.

In the duo mode, the famous content creator has 257 Booyahs from 1970 matches, which makes his win rate 13.07. He has registered 5423 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1870 solo matches and has 173 wins, killing 4845 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Loud Coringa has featured in 12 squad matches and has won 3 games, which translates to a win rate of 25%. He has also amassed 35 kills at a decent K/D ratio of 3.89.

The famous content creator has also played 25 duo matches and has won a single game. He has racked up 53 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

In the solo mode, he has 48 kills in 12 matches, winning a single game and maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.36.

LOUD Coringa’s YouTube channel

Victor Augusto started his channel back in January 2019 and has since been creating content around Garena Free Fire. He has uploaded a total of 422 videos on his channel and has garnered 4.53 million subscribers in total. Coringa also has more than 234 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD Coringa’s social media accounts

To visit LOUD Coringa’s Instagram account, click here.

