Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Free Fire: List of all characters present in the game in October 2020

List of all the characters in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
List of all the characters in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 07 Oct 2020, 11:40 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Characters with special abilities are one of the unique features of Garena Free Fire that distinguishes it from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. Each character has a unique ability that assists players on the battleground.

Free Fire offers more than 30 characters to players, including the two basic/default ones, Adam and Eve, who do not possess any ability.

Also read: M8N's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Some of these characters can be availed from events, while others can be purchased by spending gold and diamonds — which are the in-game currencies.

All characters present in Free Fire

#1 Adam

Adam
Adam

#2 Eve

Eve
Eve

#3 Jai - Special ability: Raging Reload

Advertisement
Jai
Jai

#4 Kelly - Special ability: Dash

Kelly
Kelly

#5 Clu - Special ability: Tracing Steps

Clu
Clu

#6 Hayato - Special ability: Bushido

Hayato
Hayato
Advertisement

#7 Steffie - Special ability: Painted Refuge

Steffie
Steffie

#8 Kapella - Special ability: Healing Song

Kapella
Kapella

#9 Jota - Special ability: Sustained Raids

Jota
Jota

#10 Luqueta - Special ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta
Luqueta
Advertisement

#11 Wolfrahh - Special ability: Limelight

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#12 Notora - Special ability: Racer's Blessing

Notora
Notora

#13 Alvaro - Special ability: Art of Demolition

Alvaro
Alvaro

#14 Shanni - Special ability: Gear Recycle

Shanni
Shanni
Advertisement

#15 Alok - Special ability: Drop the Beat

Alok
Alok

#16 A124 - Special ability: Thrill of Battle

A124
A124

#17 Joseph - Special ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph
Joseph

#18 Laura - Special ability: Sharp Shooter

Advertisement
Laura
Laura

#19 Rafael - Special ability: Dead Silent

Rafael
Rafael

#20 Moco - Special ability: Hacker's Eye

Moco
Moco

#21 Caroline - Special ability: Agility

Caroline
Caroline
Advertisement

#22 Wukong - Special ability: Camouflage

Wukong
Wukong

#23 Paloma - Special ability: Arms-dealing

Paloma
Paloma

#24 Maxim - Special ability: Gluttony

Maxim
Maxim

#25 Kla - Special ability: Muay Thai

Kla
Kla
Advertisement

#26 Miguel - Special ability: Crazy Slayer

Enter caption
Miguel 

#27 Antonio - Special ability: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio
Antonio

#28 Misha - Special ability: Afterburner

Misha
Misha

#29 Nikita - Special ability: Firearms Expert

Nikita
Nikita
Advertisement

#30 Olivia - Special ability: Healing Touch

Olivia
Olivia

#31 Andrew - Special ability: Armor Specialist

Andrew
Andrew

#32 Ford - Special ability: Iron Will

Ford
Ford

Also read: Raistar vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Published 07 Oct 2020, 11:40 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी