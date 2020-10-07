Free Fire: List of all characters present in the game in October 2020

Characters with special abilities are one of the unique features of Garena Free Fire that distinguishes it from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. Each character has a unique ability that assists players on the battleground.
Free Fire offers more than 30 characters to players, including the two basic/default ones, Adam and Eve, who do not possess any ability.
Some of these characters can be availed from events, while others can be purchased by spending gold and diamonds — which are the in-game currencies.
All characters present in Free Fire
#1 Adam
#2 Eve
#3 Jai - Special ability: Raging Reload
#4 Kelly - Special ability: Dash
#5 Clu - Special ability: Tracing Steps
#6 Hayato - Special ability: Bushido
#7 Steffie - Special ability: Painted Refuge
#8 Kapella - Special ability: Healing Song
#9 Jota - Special ability: Sustained Raids
#10 Luqueta - Special ability: Hat Trick
#11 Wolfrahh - Special ability: Limelight
#12 Notora - Special ability: Racer's Blessing
#13 Alvaro - Special ability: Art of Demolition
#14 Shanni - Special ability: Gear Recycle
#15 Alok - Special ability: Drop the Beat
#16 A124 - Special ability: Thrill of Battle
#17 Joseph - Special ability: Nutty Movement
#18 Laura - Special ability: Sharp Shooter
#19 Rafael - Special ability: Dead Silent
#20 Moco - Special ability: Hacker's Eye
#21 Caroline - Special ability: Agility
#22 Wukong - Special ability: Camouflage
#23 Paloma - Special ability: Arms-dealing
#24 Maxim - Special ability: Gluttony
#25 Kla - Special ability: Muay Thai
#26 Miguel - Special ability: Crazy Slayer
#27 Antonio - Special ability: Gangster's Spirit
#28 Misha - Special ability: Afterburner
#29 Nikita - Special ability: Firearms Expert
#30 Olivia - Special ability: Healing Touch
#31 Andrew - Special ability: Armor Specialist
#32 Ford - Special ability: Iron Will
