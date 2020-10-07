Free Fire: List of all characters present in the game in October 2020

Characters with special abilities are one of the unique features of Garena Free Fire that distinguishes it from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. Each character has a unique ability that assists players on the battleground.

Free Fire offers more than 30 characters to players, including the two basic/default ones, Adam and Eve, who do not possess any ability.

Also read: M8N's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Some of these characters can be availed from events, while others can be purchased by spending gold and diamonds — which are the in-game currencies.

All characters present in Free Fire

#1 Adam

Adam

#2 Eve

Eve

#3 Jai - Special ability: Raging Reload

Advertisement

Jai

#4 Kelly - Special ability: Dash

Kelly

#5 Clu - Special ability: Tracing Steps

Clu

#6 Hayato - Special ability: Bushido

Hayato

Advertisement

#7 Steffie - Special ability: Painted Refuge

Steffie

#8 Kapella - Special ability: Healing Song

Kapella

#9 Jota - Special ability: Sustained Raids

Jota

#10 Luqueta - Special ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta

Advertisement

#11 Wolfrahh - Special ability: Limelight

Wolfrahh

#12 Notora - Special ability: Racer's Blessing

Notora

#13 Alvaro - Special ability: Art of Demolition

Alvaro

#14 Shanni - Special ability: Gear Recycle

Shanni

Advertisement

#15 Alok - Special ability: Drop the Beat

Alok

#16 A124 - Special ability: Thrill of Battle

A124

#17 Joseph - Special ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph

#18 Laura - Special ability: Sharp Shooter

Advertisement

Laura

#19 Rafael - Special ability: Dead Silent

Rafael

#20 Moco - Special ability: Hacker's Eye

Moco

#21 Caroline - Special ability: Agility

Caroline

Advertisement

#22 Wukong - Special ability: Camouflage

Wukong

#23 Paloma - Special ability: Arms-dealing

Paloma

#24 Maxim - Special ability: Gluttony

Maxim

#25 Kla - Special ability: Muay Thai

Kla

Advertisement

#26 Miguel - Special ability: Crazy Slayer

Miguel

#27 Antonio - Special ability: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio

#28 Misha - Special ability: Afterburner

Misha

#29 Nikita - Special ability: Firearms Expert

Nikita

Advertisement

#30 Olivia - Special ability: Healing Touch

Olivia

#31 Andrew - Special ability: Armor Specialist

Andrew

#32 Ford - Special ability: Iron Will

Ford

Also read: Raistar vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire?