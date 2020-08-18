B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its popularity, along with the massive audience that it enjoys on streaming platforms like Youtube, has paved the way for several exemplary players to take up content creation and game streaming as a career option.

Born2Kill or B2K is a famous Free Fire content creator. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, in-game stats, and more.

B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID

Born2Kill's Free Fire ID is 320653047, and his current IGN is 'J.U.4.N'.

B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

B2K's (Born2Kill) lifetime stat

He has played 5911 squad matches and won in 1196 of them, which roughly translates to a win rate of 20.23%. B2K has notched 34656 kills in the squad mode, with a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.35.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has emerged victorious in 364 games out of 2071 games, with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.63. He also has 165 Booyahs in the solo mode.

Ranked Stats

B2K's (Born2Kill) ranked stats

B2K has played only a handful of duo and solo matches in the ongoing season. He has played over 244 squad matches and triumphed in 40 of them. B2K also has 1473 kills to his name, with a fantastic K/D ratio of 7.22.

His Setup

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM - 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

Hard Disk - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

Android emulator - BlueStacks, Tencent (Gameloop)

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to May 2019. B2K has uploaded over 240 videos on the same. Currently, he has over 4.32 million subscribers and over 276 million views combined.

His Social Media

