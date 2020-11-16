Badge 99 vs Raistar: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has racked up over 220 million downloads so far this year and even tops the charts in terms of the number of downloads. It has established an enormous player base and boasts a massive audience on several platforms, facilitating the rapid growth of content creation around this game.

Badge 99 and Raistar are two of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire. They run two of the most famous YouTube channels, where players can find content around this fast-paced title. This article compares their lifetime stats.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Badge 99 has featured in 7518 squad games for 1368 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 18.19%. He has notched 19248 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1957 games and bettered his foes in 183 of them, coming down to a win rate of 9.35%. With 4185 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36.

In the solo mode, the streamer has appeared in 1140 matches and triumphed in 84 for a win percentage of 7.36%. He has notched up 2819 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has taken part in 14481 squad matches and claimed 2578 wins, equating to a 17.80% win rate. In this process, he has amassed 49057 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.12.

In the 4448 duo matches played, the YouTuber has 705 Booyahs for a win ratio of 15.84%. He has racked up close to 14300, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, the internet star has also participated in 3497 solo games and remained unbeaten on 401 occasions, coming down to a win rate of 11.46%. He has registered 10689 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible lifetime stats in Free Fire. Raistar has the edge in both solo and duo modes. Badge 99 has maintained a higher win rate in the squad mode, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

