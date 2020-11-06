Badge 99 vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the years, Garena Free Fire has grown immensely and has become one of the most popular mobile games. It enjoys an extensive player base, which also servers as an audience for content creators.

Badge 99 and Vincenzo are two prominent figures in the community and boast millions of subscribers. In this article, we look at their in-game stats and compare them.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7487 squad games and emerged victorious in 1367 of them, translating to a win percentage of 18.25%. With 19164 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to duo matches, he has 182 Booyahs in 1949 games, which roughly equates to a win ratio of 9.33%. The YouTuber is just a few kills shy of the 4200 mark and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The internet star has also participated in 1139 solo games and has clinched 84 of them for a win ratio of 7.37%. He has bagged 2812 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 71 squad matches and triumphed in 14 of them in the current season, maintaining a win rate of 19.71%. He has 228 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.

In duo games, the famous creator has a single victory in four games. With eleven kills, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a win rate of 25%.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 18721 squad games and got better of his foes in 3354 of them, translating to a win percentage of 17.91%. He has notched up nearly 68000 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.42.

In duo matches, he has close to 300 first-place finishes in 1706 games for a win rate of 17.46%. The YouTuber has 4993 frags and a win rate of 3.55.

The streamer has exactly 100 Booyahs in 1127 solo games, retaining a win rate of 8.87%. He has earned 2813 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 359 squad matches in the Ranked Season 18 and has a win tally of 28 games, sustaining a win ratio of 7.79%. He has eliminated 1152 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have insane stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult, as they play in different regions. When we look at their lifetime stats, Vincenzo has the edge in both solo and duo modes. Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio in the squad mode, while the former has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes as Vincenzo is yet to play a game. Coming to the squad mode, Badge 99 is relatively superior.

