BAFTA Games Awards 2023: All winners across all categories

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 was held last night in all its gold and glitter, with the hallowed ceremony honoring the best video games and professionals from the past year. While the heavy-hitter God of War Ragnarok took home the highest number of awards, six out of a possible 14, it was the indie delight Vampire Surviors that was crowned the Best Game.

Tunic managed to nab the Artistic Achievement award and the Best Debut Game award. Interestingly, Elden Ring was given the Best Multiplayer title, with the latest Miyazaki masterpiece winning over other traditional multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23 and Overwatch 2.

Without further ado, here's the full list of winners across all categories at this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Vampire Survivors crowned the Best Game

The entire list of winners across all categories for BAFTA Games Awards 2023 is as follows:

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic (winner)

Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

BAFTA Games @BAFTAGames #BAFTAGamesAwards The ENTIRE development team of Vampire Survivors take home the Best Game BAFTA The ENTIRE development team of Vampire Survivors take home the Best Game BAFTA 👏 #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/r634RffVKI

Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors (winner)

British Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome (winner)

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

BAFTA Games @BAFTAGames Tunic take home the Debut Game BAFTA Well we've never had kissing BAFTAs before!Tunic take home the Debut Game BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards Well we've never had kissing BAFTAs before! 😂 Tunic take home the Debut Game BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/VpuTljfRX4

Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic (winner)

Vampire Survivors

Evolving Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online (winner)

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (winner)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

BAFTA Games @BAFTAGames Endling - Extinction is Forever wins the Game Beyond Entertainment BAFTA "Video games are a powerful tool to talk about important topics"Endling - Extinction is Forever wins the Game Beyond Entertainment BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards "Video games are a powerful tool to talk about important topics" 👏 Endling - Extinction is Forever wins the Game Beyond Entertainment BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/SNxrODiSi5

Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction Is Forever (winner)

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Excolonist

Not For Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors (winner)

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring (winner)

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Stray

Tunic

BAFTA Games @BAFTAGames #BAFTAGamesAwards Sam Barlow and Natalie Watson accept the Narrative BAFTA for Immortality Sam Barlow and Natalie Watson accept the Narrative BAFTA for Immortality 💫 #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/HUzZbu7SAo

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality (winner)

Pentiment

Stray

Original Property

Cult of the Lamb

Citizen Sleeper

Elden RIng (winner)

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Maon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Performer in a Support Role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danilee Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West (winner)

Immortality

The Last of Us Part II

Stray

EE Game of the Year at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok (winner)

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

While it was nominated across multiple categories, Stray ultimately went home empty-handed. Vampire Survivors' win over other nominees such as Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Stray caught many by surprise with even the development team behind the title stating that they did not expect it.

Poll : 0 votes