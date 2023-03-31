Create

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: All winners across all categories

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 31, 2023 10:20 IST
BAFTA Games Awards 2023 (Image via BAFTA)
BAFTA Games Awards 2023 (Image via BAFTA)

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 was held last night in all its gold and glitter, with the hallowed ceremony honoring the best video games and professionals from the past year. While the heavy-hitter God of War Ragnarok took home the highest number of awards, six out of a possible 14, it was the indie delight Vampire Surviors that was crowned the Best Game.

Tunic managed to nab the Artistic Achievement award and the Best Debut Game award. Interestingly, Elden Ring was given the Best Multiplayer title, with the latest Miyazaki masterpiece winning over other traditional multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23 and Overwatch 2.

Congratulations to all of tonight's incredible #BAFTAGamesAwards winners! 🎮Check out the full list of winners here: bit.ly/3G6fKfQ 👈 https://t.co/ANxzMkxic5

Without further ado, here's the full list of winners across all categories at this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Vampire Survivors crowned the Best Game

The entire list of winners across all categories for BAFTA Games Awards 2023 is as follows:

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Artistic Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Tunic (winner)

Audio Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic
The ENTIRE development team of Vampire Survivors take home the Best Game BAFTA 👏 #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/r634RffVKI

Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors (winner)

British Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • OlliOlli World
  • Rollerdrome (winner)
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Vampire Survivors
Well we've never had kissing BAFTAs before! 😂 Tunic take home the Debut Game BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/VpuTljfRX4

Debut Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic (winner)
  • Vampire Survivors

Evolving Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (winner)
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man's Sky

Family

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (winner)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
"Video games are a powerful tool to talk about important topics" 👏 Endling - Extinction is Forever wins the Game Beyond Entertainment BAFTA #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/SNxrODiSi5

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction Is Forever (winner)
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • I Was a Teenage Excolonist
  • Not For Broadcast
  • We'll Always Have Paris

Game Design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors (winner)

Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Elden Ring (winner)
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Stray
  • Tunic
Sam Barlow and Natalie Watson accept the Narrative BAFTA for Immortality 💫 #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/HUzZbu7SAo

Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality (winner)
  • Pentiment
  • Stray

Original Property

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden RIng (winner)
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors
Ladies and gentlemen... @iamchrisjudge! Our Performer in a Leading Role winner! 🏆 #BAFTAGamesAwards https://t.co/N8eUF3GZ2b

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Maon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Performer in a Support Role

  • Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
  • Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
  • Danilee Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok
  • Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Technical Achievement

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West (winner)
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Stray
YOUR #EEGameOfTheYear Winners... God of War Ragnarök #BAFTAGamesAwards @EE https://t.co/x9bWW4xgFp

EE Game of the Year at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok (winner)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

While it was nominated across multiple categories, Stray ultimately went home empty-handed. Vampire Survivors' win over other nominees such as Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Stray caught many by surprise with even the development team behind the title stating that they did not expect it.

