BAFTA Games Awards 2023: All nominations in all categories

BAFTA 2023 Nominations for video games (Image via BAFTA, Cult of the Lamb, God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem))
Another iteration of the annual BAFTA Games Awards is creeping upon us, and the nominations for all categories for this year have finally been revealed today. The British Academy Games Awards seeks to honor "outstanding creative achievement within the gaming industry" for the past year. The 19th iteration of the auspicious night will celebrate the best that 2022 had to offer.

Serenading the hard work and efforts of the video game industry, the first British Academy Video Games Awards was conducted in 2004. The event saw Call of Duty (2003) pick up the award for that year's Best Game, with the latest winner being Returnal (2021).

Without further ado, here's the complete nominations list across all categories for this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations list

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Artistic Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Tunic

Audio Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

British Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • OlliOlli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Vampire Survivors

Debut Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Evolving Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man's Sky

Family

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction Is Forever
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • I Was a Teenage Excolonist
  • Not For Broadcast
  • We'll Always Have Paris

Game Design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Elden Ring
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Stray

Original Property

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden RIng
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
  • Maon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Performer in a Support Role

  • Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
  • Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
  • Danilee Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok
  • Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
  • Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Technical Achievement

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Stray

EE Game of the Year at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023, with viewers worldwide able to catch the official stream on BAFTA's Twitch channel. They can also vote for the EE Game of the Year 2023 award until March 26 on the official website.

