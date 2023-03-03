BAFTA Games Awards 2023: All nominations in all categories

Another iteration of the annual BAFTA Games Awards is creeping upon us, and the nominations for all categories for this year have finally been revealed today. The British Academy Games Awards seeks to honor "outstanding creative achievement within the gaming industry" for the past year. The 19th iteration of the auspicious night will celebrate the best that 2022 had to offer.

Serenading the hard work and efforts of the video game industry, the first British Academy Video Games Awards was conducted in 2004. The event saw Call of Duty (2003) pick up the award for that year's Best Game, with the latest winner being Returnal (2021).

Without further ado, here's the complete nominations list across all categories for this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations list

BAFTA Games @BAFTAGames Discover the full list below and don't forget to tune in live on Twitch on 30 March to find out the winners #BAFTAGamesAwards Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees!Discover the full list below and don't forget to tune in live on Twitch on 30 March to find out the winners Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees! 🎉 Discover the full list below and don't forget to tune in live on Twitch on 30 March to find out the winners 👊 #BAFTAGamesAwards

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

British Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Evolving Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction Is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Excolonist

Not For Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Tunic

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Original Property

Cult of the Lamb

Citizen Sleeper

Elden RIng

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Maon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Performer in a Support Role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danilee Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part II

Stray

EE Game of the Year at BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023, with viewers worldwide able to catch the official stream on BAFTA's Twitch channel. They can also vote for the EE Game of the Year 2023 award until March 26 on the official website.

