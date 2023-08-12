Baldur’s Gate 3: Complete resting guide

Resting is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Baldur’s Gate 3, which you will need to make the most of if you wish to have an easier time in the Forgotten Realms. Using both Short and Long Rest strategically is vital to surviving in the RPG, and you will only be able to commit to a resting option after visiting the camp.

This makes the camp an incredibly important tool and point of interest that you will need to visit every now and then. This will help recharge your player character and all other party members.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide goes over some of the most important things that you need to know about resting in the table-top RPG and how they can benefit you.

Why should you rest in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Resting helps you replenish resources (Image via Baldur's Gate 3/Larian Studios)

As you make your way through the Forgotten Realms in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will often get into encounters that are not easy to overcome. You might have to invest a fair bit of turs and resources to take the enemies out.

The game uses a point system when it comes to combat. Hence, in every encounter, you will use the following points:

Action

Bonus Action

Spell Slots

Cantrips

With more fights, you will be consuming these points, and you will have access to fewer of them in the next encounter.

While Action points, Bonus Actions, and Cantrips replenish each turn when in combat, Spell Slots and HP do not.

Hit Points in BG3 depend on your class as well as the abilities and passives you have equipped on the character. Mages who rely on magic will have spell slots whose number will increase as they level up. However, they are a consumable resource, and you will be eating through these slots with every turn in combat.

This will leave you with fewer slots to use in the next fight. If your mage is out of slots, they will have to rely on melees attacks and Cantrips.

Resting in Baldur’s Gate 3 replenishes these important resources, making it incredibly important to plan out your steps in the game.

Replenishing class-specific abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, rest will replenish certain class-specific abilities like spell slots in BG3. However, the resting option you will want to opt into is different for certain abilities.

For example, Warlocks who use the Warlock Spell Slots will only need a Short Rest to replenish the consumed resource. Clerics and Wizards, on the other hand, who use the more common Spell Slots, will need a Long Rest for the resources to replenish.

Class-specific abilities will get replenished with rest (Image via Baldur's Gate 3/Larian Studios)

Additionally, the Fighter class can restore Action Surge after either a short or long rest allowing you to have more options at hand.

As you make your way through the Forgotten Realms, you will be able to get your hands on a lot of other abilities that use action or bonus action. Each of them will have their own unique limits and different ways of replenishing them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Short Rest guide

To perform a Short Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will not need to invest any Camp Resources. This is one of the best options to replenish some of your consumed abilities if you are running low on supplies. It will replenish a few points but will often come in handy when you are in a pinch.

Generally, you will only be able to perform two short rests between a long rest. However, you will be able to extend this if you have a Bard in your party.

To check the number of Short Rests you have, you must click on the fire icon and then locate two smaller icons, one having a closed eye. There will be two blue dots around the eye, which denotes the number of short rests you have available at that instance.

Short rests will be your go-to option if you are looking to get a small boost before reaching your next major objective. As you will only be able to use it for a limited number of times, you will need to plant out when you should be using it.

Additionally, you will also be able to interact with your companions during a Short Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3 while opening up new quests and dialogue options with them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Long Rest guide

To perform a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to invest 40 Camp Supplies. However, the benefits are more than worth it, as it will completely replenish your party's health, as well as their ability points and Spell Slots.

Selecting Long Rest is a lot like the Short one, and instead of picking the closed-eye icon, you will need to pick the crescent moon icon. You can hover your cursor over it to check how many Camp Resources you have and if you will be able to opt for a Long Rest or not.

If you are at the camp, however, you will only be able to initiate a Long Rest after interacting with a bed roll or with a campfire.

Long Rest will open up new NPC dialogue options and Intimate scenes (Image via Baldur's Gate 3/Larian Studios)

If you select the option, time will automatically pass, and it will become night. You will now have the option to interact with companions and unlock intimate moments with them.

As you can romance each of the origin characters, look for an exclamation mark over their heads when in camp. This mark suggests that you can interact with them further to open up more dialogue options, as well as quests, as you become more intimate with them.

Even if there is no exclamation mark, you can speak with them when attempting a Long Rest, as that will also help further your relationship with them.

It’s important to note here that a Long Rest will not happen automatically, even after you have opted for it. While it will become nighttime, to actually go through with the resting process, you will need to click on the bedrolls a second time, which will then initiate it.

While Long Rest is incredibly valuable when it comes to progression in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be using a fair bit of your Camp Resource and even lose out on certain quest progressions.

When it comes to certain side quests, missions, and world instances, you might miss out on a lot of opportunities, as having a Long Rest will consume a fair bit of time. This can cause a lot of NPCs to move on and for a quest to become invalid.

Hence, be very careful when opting for a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, as no action in this incredible DnD experience comes without a consequence.