Baldur’s Gate 3: Complete Sussur Bloom guide

If you are looking to power the Arcane Turrets in Baldur’s Gate 3, then you are likely in search of Sussur Bloom, which is not a resource that can be readily found. They are quite an interesting item possessing anti-magic properties. However, they are exclusive to the Underdark, and you won't be able to find them anywhere else.

Sussur Bloom are one of the most sought-after items in BG3, but there are many in the community who seem to be having a rather tough time acquiring them.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over everything you need to know about the Sussur Bloom in the table-top RPG.

Obtaining Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3

Picking up Sussur Bloom (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To obtain Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to make make your way to the Underdark and then locate Sussur Trees on which they grow. Now to find the tree themselves, here are two locations that you might want to check out while uncovering the mysteries of the Underdark.

1) Base of the Arcane Tower

Towards the base of the Arcane Tower itself, you will be able to locate a couple of Sussur Trees. You can reach the location by descending through to the tower or making your way around it. Try avoiding all of its magic tunnels, and you will reach the vase containing the trees and the Sussur Bloom.

2) Beside Myconid Grove

You will be able to find the mother three beside Myconid Grove. You will need to explore the Underdark further in order to come upon this spot. You will be able to collect several Sussur Bloom by making your way through its branches, however, be wary of its Hook Horror, as it will chip your HP down.

Using Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two things you can do with Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3.

1) Power the Arcane Tower

Its most direct as well as the most important use will be to power up the Arcane Tower. Placing a Bloom on the generator will activate the elevator as well as the lighting system, thereby activating the tower and deactivating the Arcane Turrets.

Power Arcane Tower Generator with Sussur Bloom (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

2) Create an anti-magic field

Sussur Bloom has a good deal of utility when it comes to combat, this is because the item creates an anti-magic field around the character who is carrying it in their inventory. Hence the character, as well as any enemy who is near the character, will not be able to use any form of magic.

This is one of the best tools to have in a Monk’s inventory, as the class does not rely on spells. They will also be able to close in on enemy spellcasters and make them useless in combat.

Sussur Bloom will wilt when taken to the surface in Baldur’s Gate 3

While the flower might seem like a great tool to have, it will only be relevant as long as you are in the Underdark. This is because Sussur Bloom will wilt when taken to the surface, making them lose all of their properties.