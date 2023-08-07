Where to find Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a wide variety of main missions and side quests. These tasks include exploring different areas, engaging with NPCs, fulfilling the desires of various characters, seeking out particular items, and more. Some of these involve the hunt for mystical crafting materials, adding a layer of challenge as it requires exploration of areas. A notable example is the Masterwork Weapon quest, where you locate a crafting item called Sussur Tree Bark.

The quest for the Masterwork Weapon unfolds within the Blighted Village, a place inhabited by Goblins. Therefore if you interact with any Goblin, choose suitable dialogue choices to prevent conflicts. This guide furnishes details on obtaining the quest item, the Sussur Tree Bark, in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to find Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur's Gate 3

Blighted Village in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To start the quest for the Masterwork Weapon, you must first head towards the Blighted Village. Once you arrive, locate a small checkpoint. Opposite this checkpoint stands a cabin, which you must approach to engage with the Shabby Wooden Doors to gain entry.

Interact with the Shabby Wooden Doors (Image via Larian Studios)

It's essential to possess the Lock Picking skill, as, without it, the doors cannot be unlocked. Upon successfully opening the doors, proceed inside and advance to the next room. Inside, you'll discover a Wooden Chest containing a blueprint. Study the blueprint, and it will initiate the Masterwork Weapon quest.

Step 1

Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via LarianStudios)

Start by making your way to the Goblin's Camp and head towards the entrance of the Shattered Sanctum. Interact with the doors and enter the sanctum. Once inside the Shattered Sanctum, continue straight until you reach a statue. From there, turn left. You'll find a staircase, ascend it to reach the next area.

Step 2

Defiled Temple in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon entering the next area, move to the left. Locate a door and open it, then proceed in the right direction. Find another door, open it, and continue into the next area. Now, you'll arrive at the Defiled Temple. From thereon, move forward, take a left, and continue straight.

Progress to the following area, where you'll encounter a puzzle known as the Moon Puzzle. Upon successfully solving the puzzle, you'll gain access to the next area.

Step 3

Take the path on the left near the blue crystal (Image via Larian Studios)

Move forward, and you'll come across a ladder, which must be used to reach the Selunite Outpost. Go straight without making any turns until you reach the Underdark area. Take the path on the left near the blue crystal. Continue ahead, climb some stones, and then turn left. Proceed straight and take a right, you'll encounter large mushrooms you can climb. You'll eventually reach the Ebonlake Grotto.

Step 4

You will encounter a substantial tree branch (Image via Larian Studios)

Move forward without any turns. As you continue, you'll come across a small waterfall area. Keep going until you reach the location known as Dread Hollow. Go straight and then turn left. You'll soon encounter a substantial tree branch. Climb the branch, and you'll be able to spot the Sussur Tree Bark.

How to craft Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur's Gate 3?

Once you have obtained the Sussur Tree Bark, return to the cabin you previously entered. Locate the room with the Wooden Chest, and adjacent to it, you'll find another room housing the Melting Furnace. Utilize the Blacksmith's Bellows to ignite the flames within the furnace. Proceed to interact with the Melting Furnace and place the Sussur Tree Bark inside. Upon completing this step, you will be rewarded with a Sussur Great Sword.