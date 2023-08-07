Baldur's Gate 3 Finish the Masterwork side quest guide

Finish the Masterwork Weapon is one of the side quests you can pick up in Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1. Despite being a side quest, it opens up important locations in the game which you may not have previously explored. The objectives of this mission are simple: you just have to find weapon blueprints, locate the Sussur bark, and forge a Sussur weapon.

You can unlock Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest by reading Highcliff's Journal. This journal is located at the Blacksmith's House at the Blighted Village. You should find it at these coordinates: (X:30, Y:425). For easier access, go to the fireplace and scour through the area on the left. Once obtained and read, Finish the Masterwork Weapon side quest will be available for you.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to complete the Finish the Masterwork quest

Open Highcliff's Journal in Blighted Village to unlock the quest (Image via Larian Studios)

To start the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest, you will have to find Sussur's Tree Bark first. You can locate this item by heading to the Underdark, a mysterious location in Baldur's Gate 3.

There are four ways to enter the area. You can go through the Whispering Depths Dungeon and activate the Feather Fall spell, or you can simply make your way past two goblins toward a locked door in the Defiled Temple. You can also access the Underdark via Auntie Ethel's portal located in the pit below the hanging cage at her teahouse or use the Zhentarim Hideout elevator.

Go to Sussur's waypoint located at the west side of the Underdark (Image via Larian Studios)

Once inside the Underdark, navigate through the western part of the map to reach Sussur's Waypoint. Make your way to a glowing pit where a massive tree spawns. Note that you have to fight some hordes of Hooked Horror enemies as you make your way to the center of the tree.

Sussur's Tree Bark is located on the south side, marked by an orange outline (Image via Larian Studios)

The Sussur's Tree Bark is marked by an orange outline on your screen. You can manually look for it by moving your cursor all over the area. If you have trouble finding the item, focus on looking at the south side of the tree.

Once you have found the item, bring it back to the Blighted Village house. Make sure you have a simple Sickle, Greatsword, or Dagger with you before entering the house through the wooden doors at the bottom of the structure.

Choose a weapon to convert into Sussur's weapon (Image via Larian Studios)

Head over to the furnace located at the far side of the room. Click the furnace to insert the Sussur Tree Bark from your inventory. Afterward, click the furnace again and choose one of the three simple weapons you brought with you. By selecting a weapon, you allow it to be transformed into its Sussur version. This Sussur version comes with a unique effect that silences enemies when you attack them with it.

This should complete the Finish the Masterwork Weapon side quest in Baldur's Gate 3.