How to save Mayrina in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers an array of exciting quests that demand you and your companions to fulfill a series of objectives. Along the way, you'll encounter various NPCs who will request your aid, and if you decline, they might become hostile towards you. One such NPC is Auntie Ethel, who has taken Mayrina, a pregnant woman, captive. Your adventure will lead you to the Blighted Village in the Sunlit Wetlands, where you'll encounter Auntie Ethel and Mayrina's brothers.

Following that, you will encounter various dialogue options, and once you select the appropriate one, the quest to locate Mayrina will commence. During the interaction, Ethel will ask for your aid, and if you decline, she will disappear and go to her Riverside Teahouse.

However, if you agree to help, Mayrina's brothers will initiate an attack on you. This article offers guidance on rescuing Mayrina in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to save Mayrina in Baldur's Gate 3

Auntie Ethel and Mayrina's brothers in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Throughout your journey in Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter various situations where making the right dialogue choices is crucial for achieving positive outcomes. However, opting for ignorant or unwise responses can lead your character down an evil path, influencing the narrative accordingly. Hence, in Baldur's Gate 3, it's essential to carefully select appropriate answers as the game's outcomes heavily depend on your decisions.

The search for Mayrina takes place in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, where you embark on a journey to the Blighted Village situated in the Sunlit Wetlands region. If you choose not to help Auntie Ethel, she will vanish, and you must then proceed to rescue the girl in the Riverside Teahouse area.

Go to the Riverside Teahouse:

Locating Auntie Ethel in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the Riverside Teahouse area and proceed to the specified location shown in the image.

Enter the creepy house situated in the spooky woods and confront Auntie Ethel.

Inside, you will discover Mayrina, who is being held captive.

When you confront Auntie Ethel, you will have various dialogue options to choose from.

Select the dialogue options in the given order: 2, 2, 3, 1.

After making the dialogue choices as instructed, Auntie Ethel will cause Mayrina to vanish and transform into a terrifying boss.

Enter the hidden passage:

The Overgrown Tunnel in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

After turning into a freighting creature, Auntie Ethel proceeds to access a concealed passage inside her residence.

Access the hidden passage by going through the Fireplace, which can be found in the house.

Once inside the passage, you will encounter the Overgrown Tunnel.

Continue ahead until you face Auntie Ethel, who is the boss in this area.

Engage in a conversation with her and choose the 2nd dialogue option, causing Auntie Ethel to vanish.

Proceed a little further, turn left, and pass through the door named the Gnarled Door.

Go through the Gnarled Door:

Pass through the Gnarled Door (Image via Larian Studios)

Interact with the Gnarled Door.

Choose the first dialogue option, and then select the last option, which is "Leave."

There's a table nearby with an item called the Whispering Mask. Pick it up.

Equip the Whispering Mask, pass through the Gnarled Door, and quickly unequip the mask.

Continue forward until you reach a small waterfall. Go through it.

Proceed with caution as you'll encounter peculiar flowers along the path emitting poisonous fumes that can reduce your health.

Keep moving forward until you find Mayrina trapped inside a cage.

Your arrival will trigger a confrontation with Auntie Ethel, leading to a battle against her.

Save Mayrina:

Interact with the control orb, Mayrina will be freed from the cage (Image via Larian Studios)

First, defeat Auntie Ethel in battle.

Next, interact with a yellow control orb located in the area.

Once you interact with the control orb, Mayrina will be freed from the cage.

Mayrina will express anger towards you, and a conversation will begin.

Choose the dialogue options in the corresponding order: 1, 3, 1, 2.

After the conversation, Mayrina will leave the area. Follow her through a small wooden door nearby.

Proceed to the next area and find the item called "Bitter Divorce."

Continue forward until you reach the Mushroom Circle. Enter it, and it will lead you outside of the Riverside Teahouse area.

Interact with Mayrina again and choose the dialogue options in the following sequence: 1, 2, 2, 1, 1.

After the interactions, your quest will be successfully completed.

The end of the quest

The entire journey revolved around Mayrina's determined efforts to bring her deceased husband back to life. Auntie Ethel made a promise to resurrect him, but the price was the sacrifice of Mayrina's unborn child.

Due to her love-driven madness, Mayrina agrees to undergo the dreadful ritual. Auntie Ethel's actual plan was to kill her, but fortunately, Mayrina was saved in the nick of time.

During the quest, you obtain an item called Bitter Divorce, which is ultimately used to revive Connor, Mayrina's husband. He survived, but his appearance remained as horrible as it was before his death. In the end, she takes possession of the Bitter Divorce from you, marking the conclusion of the quest.