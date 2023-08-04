Should you steal the Druids' Idol in Baldur's Gate 3?

Being a Larian Studios title, Baldur's Gate 3 is filled with challenging and consequential choices throughout its story. As you go through the game's numerous questlines, you will come across multiple instances of decision-making. Your choices in those quests will factor into the narrative and frequently in the quest's conclusion.

One such decision you will need to make during the game's early sections is whether to steal the Druids' Sacred Idol, which can affect your character's access to the Druid Grove. Stealing the Sacred Idol not only affects your character, but it also impacts the Tieflings and refugees in Baldurs Gate 3.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you decide whether you should steal the Druids' Sacred Idol in Baldur's Gate 3.

What happens if you steal the Druids' Sacred Idol in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Druids use the Sacred Idol to complete one of their rituals, which, if performed successfully, will permanently close off the Druid Grove from the outside. If you try to invade the Grove, you will be attacked by hostile Druids and have to either flee or fight hordes of them. The ceremony will also block any Tieflings or refugees from entering the Grove.

However, if you steal the Idol, you will stop the ceremony dead on its tracks, at the cost of permanent changes in the game's world. Here are all the changes that you will see in Baldur's Gate 3's world after stealing the Druids' Sacred Idol:

First and foremost, by stealing the Druids' Sacred Idol, you and your party will gain massive experience and loot.

The Druid Grove and the guards (Druids) will remain hostile towards you.

You will gain the "Enemy of Justice" debuff, which provokes enemies to target and attack you and prioritize you over other party members.

Sazza, Nettie, and Kagha will die, ending their associated questlines.

The Tieflings and Druids will fight perpetually, resulting in several vital NPCs dying.

The quests related to Druids and the Druid Grove will automatically fail.

Although every other NPC Druid will stay hostile toward you, Druid - Haslan will be the only one who remains friendly.

While there are several consequences to staling the Druids' Sacred Idol in Baldur's Gate 3, there are also a few positive aspects. The duality of choices permeates throughout the game's story. The effect of your choices will eventually start showing up as you progress through the game.

Being a role-playing game, Baldur's Gate 3 will regularly feature scenarios where you will have to make decisions with positive and negative consequences attached to them.