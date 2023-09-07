Baldur's Gate 3 heat buff, heat convergence, and more

There are numerous status conditions that can impact your character and companions in Baldur's Gate 3. The mechanism of heat works like a double-edged sword, as it can cause damage to your party on the one hand. On the other hand, the status effect also offers a unique advantage and can often help you dispose of a challenging enemy. It's the biggest reason why understanding how this particular status effect works is very important.

True to the original rules of Dungeons & Dragons, Larian has reincarnated the board game rules onto the virtual platform. No battle goes in a straightforward fashion, as every attack, be it yours or your opponents, can inflict certain conditions on you.

This will be determined by the nature of your attacks or opponents and the damage they could inflict. The heat status effect is really unique as it can harm your characters, but doing so will allow it to do more damage to their opponents.

What does heat do in Baldur's Gate 3

The heat status can either be caused by certain items that have fire or by attacks that can do the same.

Several spells in Baldur's Gate 3 do fire damage, whereas certain activities, like walking over a burning area, can do the same. If your companions are affected by heat, they will take 1–4 damage per turn.

This is the negative outcome of your characters being affected by heat. After all, taking damage to your health points per turn can never be a good thing, but it comes with some benefits. Any of your characters affected by heat will have heat convergence, which can give you some advantages.

Heat Convergence is a passive ability in Baldur's Gate 3 that allows you to do additional fire damage per turn. This ability lasts until your characters are affected by heat, and this damage can be highly beneficial.

Certain enemies take extra damage from fire, and using the Heat Convergence ability against them can completely turn the tide against them.

Usually, most heat effects do damage within a certain radius, and you can choose to escape from it.

However, your characters could require specific additional steps for them to stop taking further damage. However, they will also stop damaging fire once heat no longer affects them.

Baldur's Gate 3 is finally available on consoles, as owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition can enjoy early access on the PS5.

Anyone who has previously played on their PCs will be able to transfer their progress, thanks to the presence of cross-save on all available platforms.