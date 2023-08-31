Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 pre-download dates, Digital Deluxe Edition early access, and more

After delighting PC players throughout the majority of August, the PS5 release date of Baldur's Gate 3 is closer than ever. Those who purchased a copy of the game before the launch date should have their version upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition. This also allows them to download the game starting today, August 31, before the early access and the full launch.

While the PC launch took place on August 3, Larian Studios decided to push it back for the PS5 earlier in the summer. However, console gamers will have the same version as their PC counterparts, as the first major patch has been made available to everyone.

However, Digital Deluxe Edition owners can not only pre-download it earlier than the rest, but they will also get early access. Hence, it's important for console users to be aware of the official timings that have been announced.

Baldur's Gate 3 pre-download release dates on PS5

Depending on a player's edition, the pre-download can begin on August 31. Those with the standard version of the game will have to wait until September 4. The pre-downloads on both days will be open at 4 pm UTC.

The early access system on PS5 is different from how it worked on PC. On the latter, the game was available for nearly three hours to all players. Those who purchased their copies during those periods automatically had them upgraded to Digital Deluxe.

Early access on the console is a lot shorter, lasting for about four days (unless there are further delays to full launch). However, players will be able to keep their progress and continue with it on the full release.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 also comes with a host of bonus content. These exclusive items can only be obtained with this specific edition:

Digital OST.

Digital Artbook.

Digital Character Sheets.

Mask of the Shapeshifter (Headgear).

Cape of the Red Prince (Cloak).

Lute of the Merryweather Bard (Playable Instrument).

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue (Dagger).

Bicorne of the Sea Beast (Headgear).

With the Digital Deluxe Edition, they will also get the Divinity Bard Song Pack, Exclusive Dice Theme, Treasures from Rivellon Pack, and Adventurer's Pouch.

The download size of Baldur's Gate 3, rumored to be around 122 GB, is yet to be confirmed. A concrete size will likely be known when the pre-downloads go live on August 31.